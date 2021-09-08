Travel + Leisure's New Subscription Travel Club Turns Expert Inspiration into Bookable Experiences

Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group%2C a new business line from Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) today launches Travel+%2B+Leisure+Club, theonly travel subscription service with the power to turn the aspirational pages from the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine, the world’s most influential travel brand, into real life, bookable experiences.

"Throughout the storied 50-year history of Travel + Leisure magazine, there was never a way for consumers to easily book a trip based on the inspirational stories they read in the pages of the magazine," said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group. “With the launch of Travel + Leisure Club, we’re able to harness the award-winning magazine content to bring members one step closer to the transformative power of travel by providing expert guidance, personalized service and preferred pricing so they can create their own travel stories.”

The new, members-only subscription travel club brings the trusted content from the storied Travel + Leisure brand to life, allowing travelers to dream, plan, book and go – all in one place. Travel + Leisure Club members have access to preferred pricing on featured itineraries inspired by editorial coverage, extra savings on more than a million travel options, personalized concierge service, exclusive experiences, and a complimentary subscription to the iconic Travel + Leisure Magazine, all for an introductory rate of just $9.95 a month. Subscribers enjoy an average of 25 percent off of retail rates on hotels and resorts as well as members-only pricing on activities, car rentals and more. The Travel + Leisure Club has an expansive array of travel options for members to choose from when planning their vacation with an inventory featuring more than 600,000 hotels and resorts, more than 345,000 activities, all major car rental services, dozens of airlines and more.

Travel + Leisure Club’s concierge service provides members with expert support and customized guidance on everything from booking travel in sought-after destinations, to scoring a table at the hottest restaurant in town—with access to one of the largest preferred dining networks with over 1500 restaurants across 30 countries and 120 cities. Members may receive exclusive perks like a complimentary glass of wine or an extra course from the chef. With an expansive network of partners, the Club’s concierge service can also help members secure tickets to sold-out events and can even assist with planning a home renovation inspired by their favorite resort photos from Travel + Leisure magazine.

Travelers interested in seeing how membership can unlock savings and new experiences can enjoy a 30-day free trial of the Travel + Leisure Club by visiting travelandleisure.com%2Fclub.

Travel + Leisure GO

For those travel enthusiasts who haven’t yet subscribed to Travel + Leisure Club, the new Travel+%2B+Leisure+GOis an open online retail travel site that connects inspirational travel stories, destination guides and curated itineraries with planning and booking tools, whether for everyday adventures or a once-in-a-lifetime getaway.

In celebration of today’s reveal of the 2021 World’s Best Awards from Travel + Leisure magazine, club members and visitors to Travel + Leisure GO can explore the first of these exclusive experiences, curated+travel+itineraries that feature top destinations, hotels and activities from this year’s winners. These bookable travel experiences are fully customizable and start at $1,650 for a four night stay featuring accommodations, activities and ground transportation for two. Highlights include:

An immersive experience in the number one U.S. city, Charleston, with a stay in the boutique Vendue Hotel, a repeat winner, a sail around the Charleston Harbor and an ‘alleys and hidden passages’ walking tour, uncovering the beauty and intrigue secreted away in the narrow paths between some of the oldest structures in town.

A stay at the Viceroy Chicago, named the top city hotel in the Continental United States, with an exclusive VIP tour of the Art Institute of Chicago, one of the city’s premier cultural destinations, and a private early access experience at the Field Museum of Natural History.

A spirited seaside retreat at the top resort in Mexico, the Viceroy Riviera Maya in Playa+Del+Carmen, which combines culture and adventure with visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites, a sail to the beautiful Isla Mujeres, and a chef-led spice and produce markets tour followed by a hands-on cooking class using traditional techniques and recipes that have been passed down for generations.

An enchanting itinerary in Florence, revered as one of the top 10 cities in the world, with a private Tuscan pasta making class or lessons with a master Italian sculptor and a stay at The St. Regis Florence, one of the coveted top 100 hotels in the world.

“For 26 years, our annual World’s Best Awards have celebrated the destinations and travel companies that travelers love most, serving as a powerful reminder of the joys of getting out and exploring the globe,” said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. “These new curated itineraries are a tangible way to live the World’s Best experience, while connecting us with the world and feeding our fundamental human desire to make authentic and exceptional travel experiences accessible to everyone.”

Travelers can explore these new itineraries online at Travel + Leisure GO and then call to create their customized dream trip, with Club members enjoying preferred pricing.

Over the coming months Travel + Leisure GO will continue to add more services including one-click booking on customizable itineraries; additional destination guides; integrated booking opportunities on editorial content; as well as expanded lifestyle elements such as a retail marketplace featuring a collection of Travel + Leisure branded products; and more.

Travel + Leisure Club and Travel + Leisure GO are the first consumer offerings from Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group, a new business line from Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. (NYSE: TNL). The new consumer offerings are a part of the group’s larger mission to take the Travel + Leisure brand beyond inspirational content and bring it to life through a curated suite of consumer products and services. As previously announced, Travel + Leisure’s successful multi-platform media assets, renowned for journalistic excellence, will continue to be operated by Meredith Corporation.

About Travel + Leisure Group

Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through a suite of products and services that bring the world’s most influential travel brand to life. Travel + Leisure Club is a subscription travel club where members can dream, plan, book and go – all in one place, while enjoying preferred pricing, personalized concierge and travel planning services, exclusive experiences and more. Travel + Leisure GO is an online retail travel site that connects trusted inspirational content with bookable travel services and expert-curated itineraries. Travel + Leisure Group is also expanding the offerings of the storied brand through licensing agreements and a growing collection of branded consumer products. The business line is a part of Travel + Leisure Co., the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club and lifestyle travel brands. Learn more here or follow Travel + Leisure GO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

