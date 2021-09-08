Logo
ZK International's Subsidiary, xSigma, Appoints Jon Orlando as CEO of MaximNFT, Getting Ready to Launch Its NFT Marketplace Together with Maxim.com

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2021

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, xSigma Collectibles, a subsidiary of the Company, has engaged and appointed Jon Orlando as the new CEO of MaximNFT. MaximNFT is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace and Platform that is being launched in an exclusive partnership with Maxim magazine. The platform's website is now available at maximnft.com.

ZK_International_Logo.jpg

Jon Orlando has worked in the entertainment industry for over 25 years, spending time in positions with a lot of publicity and positions behind the scenes. He grew up on the set with his father, Tony Orlando, and spent his youth around the likes of Jackie Gleason, John Wayne, Jerry Lewis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley.

In 2001, Jon founded Exposure Marketing Group, a PR firm based in Los Angeles. Jon has spearheaded publicity campaigns and events for high profile athletes and brands including Corona, Fila, Extreme Vodka, Grey Goose, Budweiser, Red Bull, The Playboy Mansion, Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, Warren Moon, Maurice Greene, Cole Hamels, Kris & Anna Benson, Stuff Magazine, Maxim Magazine, Fitness Rx, and The Hollyrod Foundation. Jon has produced special events at The Superbowl, Kentucky Derby, Sundance, SXSW, NCAA Final Four and The Grammys.

Following the sale of his PR firm, Jon teamed up with two former clients at MEDL Mobile, a mobile app development company, where Jon was responsible for securing strategic partnerships with several celebrities, athletes, and brands including Cristiano Ronaldo, UFC, Taco Bell, Jake Ellenberger, CAA, WME, Mophie, TAO Group, Xs Nightclub, SBE, Rampage Jackson, Pauly D, Cheech and Chong, Paula Abdul, Kaskade, Terrell Owens, Larry the Cable Guy, and Larry King.

More recently, Jon has been the host of two weekly podcasts: Action Junkeez and Wise Kracks.

Jon, the new CEO of MaximNFT, stated: "I'm happy to join the innovative team at MaximNFT and xSigma, and to lead the strategic partnerships, content creation and collaborations with top-tier brands and celebrities. This opportunity fits incredibly well with my previous experience. MaximNFT combines Maxim's long history and its multimillion reader base with xSigma's strong expertise and resources. I'm proud to be the CEO of the project that brought these two companies together and I believe we are well-positioned to lead the rapidly growing industry with our innovations. MaximNFT is getting ready to impress the community soon."

MaximNFT Marketplace will go live this fall with a series of NFTs for celebrities, athletes, and brands, which will be announced soon. Previously, xSigma entered into an agreement with Maxim.com to rebrand xSigma's Marketplace to MaximNFT. Maxim.com is a men's lifestyle magazine with over 25-years of history and a multi-million reader base from 75 countries. Under the terms of the agreement, xSigma's NFT platform will operate under Maxim brand and will be promoted by Maxim.com.

About MaximNFT.com

MaximNFT is xSigma's re-branding of its NFT marketplace in partnership with Maxim.com. xSigma's NFT platform will operate under the Maxim brand and be endorsed and promoted by Maxim.com. MaximNFT targets an actively growing industry of NFTs, which surpassed $2 billion of total sales volume in 2021.

MaximNFT by xSigma seeks to provide the best customer experience and innovative NFT solutions. MaximNFT will allow customers to create and sell NFTs on various blockchains, including, but not limited to, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot. Some of the collectibles will come with unique real-world experience, like autograph sessions, photoshoots, dinners and other activities. Furthermore, MaximNFT offers an innovative "NFT tokenization" feature that will allow customers to trade fractions of any NFTs in the market.

Maxim is a men's lifestyle magazine with over 25-years of history and a multi-million reader base from 75 countries. xSigma believes the Maxim.com team will add significant value to the new NFT Marketplace.

MaximNFT plans to focus on sports and celebrities' collectibles, as well as gaming content. The company is betting on the rise of gaming and utilization of the NFT technology for in-game purchases and collectibles. Additionally, xSigma plans to combine NFT with new AR and VR technologies.

About xSigma

xSigma (including xSigma Corporation and xSigma Collectibles) is a blockchain R&D lab and a wholly owned subsidiary of ZK International. xSigma's team includes world-class developers formerly of Google, Facebook, Ripple Labs, and 1inch. ZK International launched xSigma as a research and development lab in 2018 to solve real- world infrastructure challenges. Its mandate was to explore new opportunities in smart contracts, supply chain management, and other blockchain-based solutions. XSigma has since pivoted to decentralized finance, focusing on decentralized exchanges, stablecoins, and lending protocols.

The research lab is now actively working on its ecosystem of products. The ultimate objective is to build a range of financial tools and products for the flourishing decentralized finance industry. The xSigma team is on the leading edge of blockchain research and development that intersects decentralized finance, supply chain management, IoT, and infrastructure. The DeFi protocol is one of many decentralized finance projects xSigma plans to launch over the next 12 months.

Contact Person: Di Chen
Cell Number: +86 15057357883
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN99343&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zk-internationals-subsidiary-xsigma-appoints-jon-orlando-as-ceo-of-maximnft-getting-ready-to-launch-its-nft-marketplace-together-with-maximcom-301371299.html

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN99343&Transmission_Id=202109080930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN99343&DateId=20210908
