Co-Diagnostics, Inc. SARS-CoV-2 Test Used in New Community Surveillance Method in Italy

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today that its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test Kit was used by Italian researchers to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2, including mutated strains of the virus, in a community surveillance method of testing single-use waste, with the peer-reviewed results published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

The innovative approach for surveilling communities involved testing the saliva left on single-use glasses and bottles for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in 20 different sites in Northern Italy during the second peak of COVID-19 in January and February 2021. The objects tested, including plastic coffee cups, plastic glasses, beverage cans, and plastic bottles discarded in snack bars, cafes, schools, and businesses, were swabbed, pooled, and then analyzed at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità using commercially available PCR reagents. Researchers then used Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart COVID-19 Test to corroborate the results with complete concordance. The positive samples were later sequenced, and some were found to contain the presence of mutated variants of the virus.

Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics, remarked, "We are pleased to add this study to the growing list of scientific literature that supports the value and utility of our testing technology, and specifically our original COVID-19 test that we developed in the earliest days of the pandemic. Demonstrating that the virus can survive in saliva samples on surfaces long enough to allow for surveillance of the community may allow for another tool in the fight against the pandemic, and we believe that the Logix Smart test, built on our patented CoPrimer™ platform, was chosen as the assay to confirm the results due to its reputation as a high-quality SARS-CoV-2 PCR test."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

