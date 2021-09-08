Rimini Street India Managing Director Honored in the Top 25 of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis

Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Great Place to Work® India has recognized Raju+Gadiraju, managing director of Rimini Street India Operations Private Ltd., as one of the top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021. In a study conducted by Great Place to Work® India and validated with employee feedback, leaders from medium and large organizations in India were identified for demonstrating their exceptional leadership in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and efforts in guiding their organizations to overcome the uncertainties related to, and intensified by, the global pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged business leaders in India and worldwide to be more agile, innovative and decisive. Senior leaders in India have had to exhibit exemplary leadership behavior since 2020, including redefining business models and workplaces to suit the current needs, all while ensuring the wellbeing of their workforce. Gadiraju was recognized in the top+25+leaders in India in the mid-sized organizations’ category (having 100 to 500 employees) for his excellent leadership during this challenging year. Rimini Street has over 400 full-time employees across India and continues to hire aggressively in India.

Great Place to Work® India’s research shows that workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance. Organizations that achieve this award deliver a consistent experience for all their employees irrespective of role, gender, tenure, or level and have a sustainable vision to create a great place to work for all its employees.

“We are proud and humbled that Raju was honored this year as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis. As recognized by Great Place to Work® India, he exhibits the key elements of leadership during a crisis, including effective workforce management, maintaining business continuity and implementing employee engagement and wellness efforts,” said Seth+A.+Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Under Raju’s leadership, the Rimini Street India team has been instrumental in helping the Company continually raise the high-standards for its award-winning support and service delivery excellence, even in the most challenging of times.”

About Great Place to Work®

The Great Place to Work® Institute is a highly acclaimed international organization with an employee experience platform for evaluating and identifying companies with best practices and programs in human resource management and company culture. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Their methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, follow %40riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

