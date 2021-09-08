BREAKING: Jack in the Box Now Owns Chicken (Alaska)

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box now owns chicken. How did they do it? By purchasing chicken…Chicken, Alaska!

Following a friendly negotiation with Chicken, Alaska owners Chicken Sue and her son Max, "CEO" Jack Box purchased the town – better known as the French Riviera of Alaska – for 10,000 of Jack in the Box's new Cluck Sandwiches - enough to feed all 17 Chicken, Alaska residents for an entire year.

"Chicken Sue and Max are proud owners, but our new Cluck Sandwich is just too good to resist," said "CEO" Jack Box. "I've been saying for years that the Chicken Wars are ridiculous and that you can't own chicken, but apparently you can! All we had to do was buy Chicken."

In celebration of Jack in the Box's ownership of Chicken, guests that buy any Cluck Sandwich September 7-10 on the Jack app will get double loyalty points.

Okay okay…Jack in the Box didn't really buy Chicken, Alaska. That would be pretty ridiculous. Just as ridiculous as the Chicken Wars themselves. However, Jack in the Box has partnered with its new friends in Chicken, Alaska and donated $10,000 to help the town with pandemic recovery.

Visit jackownschicken.com to learn more about Jack in the Box's partnership with Chicken, Alaska, its new Cluck Sandwich and full details of our loyalty offer.

