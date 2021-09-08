Logo
BREAKING: Jack in the Box Now Owns Chicken (Alaska)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

- "CEO" Jack Box Trades a Cluck Ton of New Cluck Sandwiches for Chicken Ownership -

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box now owns chicken. How did they do it? By purchasing chicken…Chicken, Alaska!

Following a friendly negotiation with Chicken, Alaska owners Chicken Sue and her son Max, "CEO" Jack Box purchased the town – better known as the French Riviera of Alaska – for 10,000 of Jack in the Box's new Cluck Sandwiches - enough to feed all 17 Chicken, Alaska residents for an entire year.

"Chicken Sue and Max are proud owners, but our new Cluck Sandwich is just too good to resist," said "CEO" Jack Box. "I've been saying for years that the Chicken Wars are ridiculous and that you can't own chicken, but apparently you can! All we had to do was buy Chicken."

In celebration of Jack in the Box's ownership of Chicken, guests that buy any Cluck Sandwich September 7-10 on the Jack app will get double loyalty points.

Okay okay…Jack in the Box didn't really buy Chicken, Alaska. That would be pretty ridiculous. Just as ridiculous as the Chicken Wars themselves. However, Jack in the Box has partnered with its new friends in Chicken, Alaska and donated $10,000 to help the town with pandemic recovery.

Visit jackownschicken.com to learn more about Jack in the Box's partnership with Chicken, Alaska, its new Cluck Sandwich and full details of our loyalty offer.

About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit http://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com

Contact:
Lauren Simo
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
[email protected]

Jack_in_the_Box_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY98839&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-jack-in-the-box-now-owns-chicken-alaska-301371410.html

SOURCE Jack in the Box

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98839&Transmission_Id=202109080933PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98839&DateId=20210908
