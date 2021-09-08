T-Mobile Continues to Take the 5G Crown in Latest Network Reports

We’re noticing a trend here… A new report published today by research firm umlaut is the latest to find T-Mobile has the fastest average 5G download speeds and greatest 5G availability. The+report commissioned by T-Mobile examined 5G performance in four major markets – Norfolk, VA; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; and San Bernardino and Riverside, CA – and found T-Mobile’s 5G download speeds averaged over 200 Mbps thanks to its Ultra Capacity 5G. That compares to just 85 Mbps from Verizon and 68 Mbps from AT&T. And T-Mobile had the greatest 5G availability with users connecting to 5G 95-percent of the time on average across the four markets vs. 69-percent from AT&T and 58-percent from Verizon.

“We’re delivering a 5G network that’s getting better by the day. Bigger as we expand our footprint and faster as we pile on more and more capacity for our customers,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “But don’t just take our word for it – third-party experts across the country continue to recognize T-Mobile as THE 5G leader. And we won’t stop!”

T-Mobile’s latest 5G win comes on the heels of yet another report – PCMag’s Fastest+Mobile+Networks – giving T-Mobile the 5G speed crown in the US. PCMag drivers traveled more than 10,000 miles, surveying 30 major metro areas and six rural regions, and found T-Mobile has a “commanding lead in 5G”. Here are a few of their takeaways:

T-Mobile won in 24 cities and rural regions and tied in two; AT&T won eight; Verizon won only two (insert sad trombone noise)

T-Mobile had the fastest average 5G download AND upload speeds

T-Mobile had the greatest 5G availability

“5G availability from the other carriers doesn’t really matter—yet”

“Verizon’s overall speeds declined a bit from 2020 to 2021 … possibly because of congestion”

“AT&T’s 5G network results were often slower than its 4G network”

“In 2017, carriers placed their bets on the future of 5G. T-Mobile placed the right one… It bought Sprint to take advantage of Sprint's massive cache of largely unused mid-band airwaves and turned them all over to 5G”

“[T-Mobile's] range and capacity will only grow as it continues to build and add equipment, and AT&T and Verizon will have to hustle to catch up”

“T-Mobile’s roll out of 5G has put it well ahead of both AT&T and Verizon,” said Dan Costa, Editor-In-Chief at PCMag. “Thanks to its infrastructure investments, T-Mobile is delivering the fastest 5G speeds in the country. More importantly, it has the most widely available 5G service. T-Mobile customers who upgrade to a 5G phone are going to see a real performance boost.”

These are just the latest tests to acknowledge T-Mobile’s 5G leadership. Report+after+report from Ookla, Opensignal and umlaut have found T-Mobile 5G is #1 in speed and availability. And umlaut continues to find T-Mobile 5G to be the most reliable.

And T-Mobile is making sure customers can take advantage of all that 5G with a plan that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use, Magenta+MAX. Since T-Mobile launched Magenta MAX – a first-of-its-kind plan specifically built for a powerful 5G network – it has quickly become the Un-carrier’s most popular plan. Customers are taking full advantage of unlimited smartphone data and the power of the Un-carrier’s high capacity 5G network. On average, Magenta MAX customers are using a ton more data – 39-percent more video, 36-percent more social media, and their mobile hotspot data usage is double that of other T-Mobile customers! With its unique mix of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G, T-Mobile is delivering an unmatched experience … and customers are loving it.

The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G spans 1.7 million square miles – 4x more than Verizon and nearly 2x more than AT&T – and covers 305 million people – nearly everyone in the country. 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver faster speeds to more people than any other provider.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit t-mobile.com%2Fcoverage.

