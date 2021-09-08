PR Newswire
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2021
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2022.
Representatives:
Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia
Joachim Spetz, Swedbank Robur Fonder
The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 24 March 2022.
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting 2022 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2022, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected].
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication
Tel: 46 31-337 2517; Mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 46 31-337 2104; Mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2022,c3411971
The following files are available for download:
20210908 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2022
https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotaholm-view-dji-0323,c2952273
Götaholm view DJI 0323
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2022-301371444.html
SOURCE SKF
Please Login to leave a comment