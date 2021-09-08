Logo
Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2022.

Representatives:
Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia
Joachim Spetz, Swedbank Robur Fonder

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting 2022 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2022, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication
Tel: 46 31-337 2517; Mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 46 31-337 2104; Mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2022,c3411971

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3411971/1465853.pdf

20210908 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2022

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotaholm-view-dji-0323,c2952273

Götaholm view DJI 0323

favicon.png?sn=IO99449&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2022-301371444.html

SOURCE SKF

