MeridianLink to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Chief Executive Officer Nicolaas Vlok and Chief Financial Officer Chad Martin will host virtual meetings with institutional investors at the following events:

Goldman Sachs 11 th Annual Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2020 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005233/en/