Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) will today discuss progress the Company is making against its transformation plan at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio, U.S. Zone President Carlos Abrams-Rivera, and Global Chief Financial Officer Paulo Basilio will detail how the Company is successfully navigating the current environment to generate sustainable shareholder value.

"In the last 18 months, we have taken bold actions to reshape our entire company and reignite growth – and we’re far from done,” said Patricio. “Our strategy to bring agility to our significant scale is working, with our operating model proving strong as we navigate both the pandemic and inflation. We are turning around iconic brands to fuel families who are enjoying more meals together at home. And we are pivoting to future growth by investing in top talent and focusing on consumer needs and our Taste Elevation platform in markets around the world."

Better Meeting Consumer Needs

In describing how the Company is driving its U.S. business forward, Abrams-Rivera provided, “Everything we’re doing is with today’s modern consumer in mind, and meeting their needs. This means driving our consumer-centric, platform-based approach by increasing our investments in marketing and sales capabilities to expand consumption and strengthen repeat purchase rates of our brands, and selectively restoring key retail activations, like our back-to-school events happening now, while actively managing the cost increases we are currently experiencing.”

The Company also disclosed that, as of today, it has increased price in approximately two thirds of its U.S. portfolio, and is prepared to take additional actions if input costs continue to rise.

Outlook

Based on performance to date, the Company continues to expect to deliver 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) ahead of $6.1 billion.

Basilio added, “We are implementing necessary pricing actions to manage the cost inflation we are currently seeing, including impacts likely to carry into next year. For 2022, we expect to sustain stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels and maintain industry-leading margins as we effectively manage costs and continue to invest in our growth strategy."

End Notes

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure at the end of this press release for more information. (2) Full year 2021 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of such items impacting comparability, including, but not limited to, the impact of restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, and equity award compensation expense, among other items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of this measure without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Information

A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference with the three executives will begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time today, and a live webcast will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

