Alkami Client Conference 2021 to Examine Current Digital Banking Trends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Virtual event to address key areas of innovation for financial institutions and highlight new digital banking market research

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced today the key speakers and sessions for its 2021 Virtual Client Conference on September 14, 2021. This annual event brings together Alkami's high-performing client community, partners and digital banking leaders to examine key issues impacting the industry.

Alkami_Logo.jpg

"Financial services are in the midst of unprecedented change, and financial institutions (FIs) are looking for ways to adapt and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive and digital market," said Mike Hansen, CEO, Alkami. "This year's virtual conference provides a forum for our clients to hear market insights and digital transformation strategies directly from industry leaders. We are also excited to share with attendees some of the latest innovations and future plans for the Alkami Platform to further accelerate their digital success."

Client Conference Offerings Include Interactive Sessions and New Industry Research
Sessions will explore opportunities for FIs to chart a path forward for their digital strategy and continued success. This year features interactive sessions exploring the latest market trends and innovations in the industry. In addition, attendees will have access to virtual networking opportunities with some of the fastest growing banks and credit unions in the country and the most innovative technology partners in the industry. Speakers will also share how Alkami is helping these FIs address their growing digital banking needs through investment and innovation.

During the conference, Alkami will also reveal the results of a new primary research report, Digital Banking Market Pulse: The Increasing Importance of User Experience (UX), which showcases exclusive insights into how the very nature of the financial relationship has evolved. The report discusses how the digital banking experience is becoming the core of the industry—and how overall customer satisfaction is tied directly to it.

Key insights from the report include:

  • More than 80 percent of consumers said a quality online or mobile banking experience is among their top requirements when choosing a new financial institution.
  • 39 percent indicated it as their number one criterion.
  • When asked to identify the greatest threat to their financial institution over the next 18 months, the "changing technology landscape" earned top marks, cited more times than low interest rates, cyberthreats and uncertain regulations.

Additional key sessions of the event include:

  • Alkami Founder and Chief Strategy & Sales Officer Stephen Bohanon will provide a business update and highlight Alkami's continued investment in its product strategy. He will share how the company plans to enhance its user experience, implement new integrations and more.
  • Alkami Chief Technology Officer Marc Jones will outline Alkami's technology vision and the steps the company is taking to provide its clients with a highly reliable and scalable platform that addresses their growing digital banking needs and brings them to new heights of performance in 2021 and beyond.
  • Alkami Chief Marketing Officer Allison Cerrawill examine the latest trends and challenges impacting FIs and share opportunities to leverage technology to meet their goals—including differentiating themselves in the market, improving customer satisfaction, driving growth and catalyzing broader digital transformation.

Register at AlkamiConference.com to secure your spot at this year's event.

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 260 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

Media Relations Contacts
Jennifer Cortez
[email protected]

Audrey Pennisi
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA98720&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkami-client-conference-2021-to-examine-current-digital-banking-trends-301371369.html

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

