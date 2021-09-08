10X Capital Leadership Purchases Additional Shares In REE Automotive

10X Capital today announced that Hans Thomas, CEO, and David Weisburd, COO, each made filings with the SEC reporting the purchase of additional shares in REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) common stock totaling approximately $2 million, through open market purchases made in September 2021.

Mr. Thomas reported the purchase of: 161,037 shares at an average price of $5.81 on September 1, 2021; and 60,963 shares at an average price of $5.66 on September 2, 2021; for a total of 222,000 shares.

Mr. Weisburd reported the purchase of 123,908 shares at an average price of $5.97 on September 1, 2021.

The SEC filings are available on EDGAR, and linked below:

Hans Thomas:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2FArchives%2Fedgar%2Fdata%2F1828707%2F000121390021046457%2FxslF345X03%2Fownership.xml

David Weisburd:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2FArchives%2Fedgar%2Fdata%2F1828663%2F000121390021046466%2FxslF345X03%2Fownership.xml

About 10X CAPITAL

10X Capital is a venture capital and investment firm at the nexus of Wall Street and Silicon Valley, aligning institutional capital with high growth ventures. For more information visit www.10xcapital.com.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (formerly Nasdaq: VCVC), is 10X Capital’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company, focused on high growth technology companies, and was formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. For more information visit www.10xspac.com.

