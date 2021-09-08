SinglePoint Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer of SinglePoint, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

SinglePoint continues to drive innovation in the $180 Billion-dollar solar market. The Company is working to improve indoor and outdoor air quality through use of renewable energy solutions to reduce the consumption of traditional energy production as well as air purification units to improve indoor home, office school environments. These solutions are geared to build a sustainable future for generations.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

