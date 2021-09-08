Athleta Expands REI Co-op Partnership From Five to 135 Stores Nationwide and Online

Today, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the expansion of a wholesale partnership with REI Co-op, bringing a curated selection of its product to 135 REI stores nationwide and online. As part of its growth plan to reach $2 billion in net sales by 2023, Athleta has committed to investing in new touchpoints to increase awareness and drive new customer acquisition.

The collection will include select styles of Athleta premium performance and lifestyle apparel and accessories, designed by women for women. Customers will be able to shop Athleta core lifestyle, hike and yoga bottoms, along with key tops and accessories. Additionally, REI will carry select extended sizing options from size 0-26 in hiking and fitness apparel designs in one quarter of all stores and on REI.com, bringing women even more inclusive sizing options and ways to shop.

“We’re constantly looking at new ways to bring Athleta to more customers and meet her where she is, which is an important component of our growth strategy,” said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO, Athleta. “This expanded partnership with REI is an example of how we can extend our reach through a like-minded brand and empower a new community of active women consumers.”

“We are thrilled to offer a wider selection of Athleta options, in more locations, to our customers,” said Krista Hildebrand, REI senior merchandising manager. “Athleta is an amazing brand offering many versatile apparel choices so customers can focus on enjoying the outdoors.”

Athleta is a purpose-driven brand with a mission to ignite a community of healthy, confident, active women and girls to reach their limitless potential. This partnership brings together two purpose-driven brands who share a belief in sustainable business practices and empowering women to enjoy active lifestyles.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

About REI:

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 20 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 168 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. If you can’t visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI+Outlet or the REI+shopping+app. REI isn’t just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI’s active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

