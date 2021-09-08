Charleston Is Top-Ranked U.S. City And San Miguel de Allende Named Best City Overall In 26th Annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the results of the World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey,revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities, islands and hotels to cruise lines, airlines, airports and more. The complete survey results are featured now on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands September 17.

Among the rankings are Top Cities in the World, with San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Udaipur, India; and Istanbul, Turkey placing first through third and Top Islands in the World, with Milos, which isfeatured on the October issue cover, and Folegandros, both in Greece, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at No. 3. On the regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., Viceroy Chicago, takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Lowell in New York City. For the first time, Top U.S. National Parks is a survey category and Yellowstone National Park ranks No. 1.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. In the 26 years that the World's Best Awards readers' survey has been published, Singapore Airlines has been the only honoree to be named a No. 1 winner in its category – World's Best International Airline — every year.

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford, says, "The 2021 standouts are as far-flung as ever, and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds. Forced to think on their feet, the properties that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests. Our readers delighted in taking trips closer to home, a fact we've recognized with several new domestic resort lists to provide even more trip inspiration. With a continued interest in the great outdoors, we also asked readers to vote on their favorite U.S. national park. This year's results are a testament to the travel industry's resilience under enormous strain. Nearly two years into the pandemic, there is still much we don't know about COVID-19. But we do know that some parts of the world have struggled more than others. I'm hopeful that the World's Best Awards will continue to serve as inspiration to explore the world, and in doing so, support those places and companies that rely on tourism to thrive."

To make it easy for consumers to experience destinations and hotels recognized in this year's World's Best Awards, Travel + Leisure is debuting a new subscription travel club and travel booking platform today that offers curated itineraries to select locations at travelandleisure.com/go. The new retail travel site, Travel + Leisure GO, will launch with ten exclusive World's Best Awards customizable travel itineraries that feature top destinations, hotels and activities from this year's winners together in fully bookable travel experiences, as well as insider tips to help travelers make the most of their getaways.

TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2021

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Udaipur, India Istanbul, Turkey Ubud, Indonesia Kyoto, Japan Florence, Italy Mexico City, Mexico Oaxaca, Mexico Chiang Mai , Thailand Bangkok, Thailand

To view the full list of the Top 25 World's Best Cities, visit here.

TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2021

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico Savannah, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana New York City San Antonio, Texas Chicago, Illinois Bend, Oregon Williamsburg, Virginia Honolulu, Hawaii

To view the full list of the Top 15 U.S. Cities, visit here.

The 2021 results, including the Top 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands in the World, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Top Caribbean Resort Hotels, Best Hotels in Paris, Best U.S. National Parks, Best Domestic Airports, Best Mega-Ship Cruise Lines, and Best Safari Outfitters, among many other lists, are now posted on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best.

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host Toast & Post, a virtual celebration that kicks off this evening at 5 pm ET on Instagram Live @TravelandLeisure to honor the World's Best Awards 2021 winners. Raise a toast to this year's honorees and post a picture using the hashtags #TLWorldsBest and #TLToast, and tag @TravelandLeisure today and in the weeks ahead.

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2020 WINNERS OVERALL



WORLD'S BEST CITY San Miguel de Allende, Mexico WORLD'S BEST HOTEL MahaliMzuri, Masai Mara, Kenya WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND The Leela Palaces,Hotels and Resorts WORLD'S BEST ISLAND Milos, Greece WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Disney Cruise Line WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Seabourn WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Windstar Cruises WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Quasar Expeditions WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE UniworldBoutique River Cruises WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE Singapore Airlines WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE JetBlue Airways WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Singapore Changi Airport WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT Portland International Airport, Oregon WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER MicatoSafaris WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR Quasar Expeditions WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY Enterprise Rent-A-Car WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL SPA Rancho La Puerta,Tecate, Mexico WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC SPA Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York



TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2021 WINNERS, BY REGION CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL

BEST CITY HOTEL Viceroy, Chicago BEST RESORT HOTEL Nobu Ryokan,Malibu, California



U.S. (BY REGION)

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois BEST RESORT HOTEL IN MID-ATLANTIC Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA Nobu Ryokan,Malibu BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA Sunset Key Cottages, Key West BEST RESORT HOTEL IN TEXAS Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin BEST RESORT HOTEL IN UTAH Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City BEST RESORT HOTEL IN COLORADO Viceroy Snowmass BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH The Setai, Miami Beach BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ARIZONA Castle Hot Springs, Morristown BEST CITY HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY The Lowell BEST CITY HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES The Peninsula, Beverly Hills BEST RESORT HOTEL IN PUERTO RICO St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Rio Grande BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHICAGO Viceroy BEST CITY HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C. The Hay-Adams BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHARLESTON John Rutledge House Inn BEST CITY HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS Wynn BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII Halekulani, Oahu



BEST RESORT HOTEL IN NEW YORK STATE RESORT Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTH CAROLINA Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island BEST RESORT HOTEL IN NEW ENGLAND Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire CANADA

BEST CITY HOTEL The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Quebec BEST RESORT HOTEL ManoirHovey, North Hatley, Quebec



THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS

BEST RESORT HOTEL KamalameCay, Bahamas



MEXICO

BEST CITY HOTEL St. Regis, Mexico City BEST RESORT HOTEL Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen



CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST CITY HOTEL Hotel Fasano, São Paulo, Brazil



CENTRAL AMERICA

BEST RESORT HOTEL NayaraTented Camp, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica



SOUTH AMERICA

BEST RESORT HOTEL Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort, Paracas, Peru



EUROPE (OVERALL)

BEST CITY HOTEL Mandarin Oriental, Milan, Italy BEST RESORT HOTEL Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece



EUROPE (BY REGION)

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY Il Sereno Lago di Como,Torno BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE Hôtel Crillon le Brave,Crillon-Le-Brave BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL Penha Longa Resort, Sintra, Portugal BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini BEST CITY HOTEL IN BARCELONA Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection BEST CITY HOTEL IN PARIS La Réserve Paris – Hôtel & Spa BEST CITY HOTEL IN LONDON Shangri-La the Shard BEST CITY HOTEL IN ROME Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel BEST CITY HOTEL IN FLORENCE St. Regis BEST CITY HOTEL IN VENICE JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa



ASIA OVERALL

BEST CITY HOTEL Opposite House,Beijing BEST RESORT HOTEL Capella Ubud,Bali, Indonesia



ASIA (BY REGION)

BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHINA Opposite House, Beijing BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK Capella BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE Fullerton Hotel BEST CITY HOTEL IN TOKYO Park Hyatt BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA Oberoi Udaivilas,Udaipur BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA Capella Ubud,Bali BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA Six Senses,Con Dao, Vietnam



AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

BEST CITY HOTEL The Langham,Melbourne, Australia BEST RESORT HOTEL MatakauriLodge,Queenstown, New Zealand



THE SOUTH PACIFIC

BEST RESORT HOTEL InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa, French Polynesia



AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

BEST NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST CITY HOTEL Burj Al Arab Jumeirah,Dubai BEST NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST RESORT HOTEL Kasbah Tamadot, Atlas Mountains, Morocco BEST AFRICA CITY HOTEL Cape Grace, Cape Town BEST AFRICA RESORT HOTEL MatetsiVictoria Falls, Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe BEST SAFARI LODGE MahaliMzuri,Masai Mara, Kenya TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2021 WINNERS, BY REGION



CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES

BEST CITY Charleston, South Carolina BEST ISLAND Hilton Head Island, South Carolina



CANADA

BEST CITY Quebec City BEST ISLAND Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia



CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST CITY Antigua Guatemala



MEXICO

BEST CITY San Miguel de Allende



MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST ISLAND Galápagos Islands, Ecuador



EUROPE

BEST CITY Istanbul BEST ISLAND Milos, Greece



ASIA

BEST CITY Udaipur,India BEST ISLAND Andaman Islands, India



AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC

BEST CITY Sydney BEST ISLAND Fiji Islands



AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST

BEST CITY Cape Town BEST ISLAND Seychelles



HAWAII

BEST ISLAND Island of Hawaii



THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS

BEST ISLAND St. Vincent and the Grenadines TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST NATIONAL PARKS, UNITED STATES UNITED STATES BEST NATIONAL PARK Yellowstone, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana





This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on travel experiences over a three-year period. For the full Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey methodology, visit Travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology.

