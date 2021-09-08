Charleston Is Top-Ranked U.S. City And San Miguel de Allende Named Best City Overall In 26th Annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

Results of New Survey Reveal the Top Cities, Hotels, Islands, Airlines, Airports, Cruise Lines, Destination Spas, Tour Operators and More
JetBlue Is Best Domestic Airline; Viceroy Chicago Is No. 1 City Hotel in Continental U.S.; Yellowstone Wins for Best National Park
Curated Itineraries to Select World's Best Awards Destinations Now Bookable
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the results of the World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey,revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities, islands and hotels to cruise lines, airlines, airports and more. The complete survey results are featured now on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands September 17.
Among the rankings are Top Cities in the World, with San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Udaipur, India; and Istanbul, Turkey placing first through third and Top Islands in the World, with Milos, which isfeatured on the October issue cover, and Folegandros, both in Greece, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at No. 3. On the regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., Viceroy Chicago, takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Lowell in New York City. For the first time, Top U.S. National Parks is a survey category and Yellowstone National Park ranks No. 1.
The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. In the 26 years that the World's Best Awards readers' survey has been published, Singapore Airlines has been the only honoree to be named a No. 1 winner in its category – World's Best International Airline — every year.
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford, says, "The 2021 standouts are as far-flung as ever, and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds. Forced to think on their feet, the properties that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests. Our readers delighted in taking trips closer to home, a fact we've recognized with several new domestic resort lists to provide even more trip inspiration. With a continued interest in the great outdoors, we also asked readers to vote on their favorite U.S. national park. This year's results are a testament to the travel industry's resilience under enormous strain. Nearly two years into the pandemic, there is still much we don't know about COVID-19. But we do know that some parts of the world have struggled more than others. I'm hopeful that the World's Best Awards will continue to serve as inspiration to explore the world, and in doing so, support those places and companies that rely on tourism to thrive."
To make it easy for consumers to experience destinations and hotels recognized in this year's World's Best Awards, Travel + Leisure is debuting a new subscription travel club and travel booking platform today that offers curated itineraries to select locations at travelandleisure.com/go. The new retail travel site, Travel + Leisure GO, will launch with ten exclusive World's Best Awards customizable travel itineraries that feature top destinations, hotels and activities from this year's winners together in fully bookable travel experiences, as well as insider tips to help travelers make the most of their getaways.
TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2021
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- Udaipur, India
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Ubud, Indonesia
- Kyoto, Japan
- Florence, Italy
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Oaxaca, Mexico
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Bangkok, Thailand
To view the full list of the Top 25 World's Best Cities, visit here.
TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2021
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Savannah, Georgia
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- New York City
- San Antonio, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- Bend, Oregon
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Honolulu, Hawaii
To view the full list of the Top 15 U.S. Cities, visit here.
The 2021 results, including the Top 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands in the World, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Top Caribbean Resort Hotels, Best Hotels in Paris, Best U.S. National Parks, Best Domestic Airports, Best Mega-Ship Cruise Lines, and Best Safari Outfitters, among many other lists, are now posted on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best.
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host Toast & Post, a virtual celebration that kicks off this evening at 5 pm ET on Instagram Live @TravelandLeisure to honor the World's Best Awards 2021 winners. Raise a toast to this year's honorees and post a picture using the hashtags #TLWorldsBest and #TLToast, and tag @TravelandLeisure today and in the weeks ahead.
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2020 WINNERS OVERALL
WORLD'S BEST CITY
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL
MahaliMzuri, Masai Mara, Kenya
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND
The Leela Palaces,Hotels and Resorts
WORLD'S BEST ISLAND
Milos, Greece
WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Disney Cruise Line
WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Seabourn
WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Windstar Cruises
WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Quasar Expeditions
WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE
UniworldBoutique River Cruises
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE
Singapore Airlines
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE
JetBlue Airways
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Singapore Changi Airport
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT
Portland International Airport, Oregon
WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER
MicatoSafaris
WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR
Quasar Expeditions
WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL SPA
Rancho La Puerta,Tecate, Mexico
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC SPA
Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2021 WINNERS, BY REGION
CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL
BEST CITY HOTEL
Viceroy, Chicago
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Nobu Ryokan,Malibu, California
U.S. (BY REGION)
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH
Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST
Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN MID-ATLANTIC
Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST
Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA
Nobu Ryokan,Malibu
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA
Sunset Key Cottages, Key West
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN TEXAS
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN UTAH
Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN COLORADO
Viceroy Snowmass
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH
The Setai, Miami Beach
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ARIZONA
Castle Hot Springs, Morristown
BEST CITY HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY
The Lowell
BEST CITY HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES
The Peninsula, Beverly Hills
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN PUERTO RICO
St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Rio Grande
BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHICAGO
Viceroy
BEST CITY HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Hay-Adams
BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHARLESTON
John Rutledge House Inn
BEST CITY HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS
Wynn
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII
Halekulani, Oahu
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN NEW YORK STATE RESORT
Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN NEW ENGLAND
Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
CANADA
BEST CITY HOTEL
The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Quebec
BEST RESORT HOTEL
ManoirHovey, North Hatley, Quebec
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
BEST RESORT HOTEL
KamalameCay, Bahamas
MEXICO
BEST CITY HOTEL
St. Regis, Mexico City
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
BEST CITY HOTEL
Hotel Fasano, São Paulo, Brazil
CENTRAL AMERICA
BEST RESORT HOTEL
NayaraTented Camp, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica
SOUTH AMERICA
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort, Paracas, Peru
EUROPE (OVERALL)
BEST CITY HOTEL
Mandarin Oriental, Milan, Italy
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece
EUROPE (BY REGION)
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY
Il Sereno Lago di Como,Torno
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE
Hôtel Crillon le Brave,Crillon-Le-Brave
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND
Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
Penha Longa Resort, Sintra, Portugal
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE
Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini
BEST CITY HOTEL IN BARCELONA
Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection
BEST CITY HOTEL IN PARIS
La Réserve Paris – Hôtel & Spa
BEST CITY HOTEL IN LONDON
Shangri-La the Shard
BEST CITY HOTEL IN ROME
Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel
BEST CITY HOTEL IN FLORENCE
St. Regis
BEST CITY HOTEL IN VENICE
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
ASIA OVERALL
BEST CITY HOTEL
Opposite House,Beijing
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Capella Ubud,Bali, Indonesia
ASIA (BY REGION)
BEST CITY HOTEL IN CHINA
Opposite House, Beijing
BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK
Capella
BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE
Fullerton Hotel
BEST CITY HOTEL IN TOKYO
Park Hyatt
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA
Oberoi Udaivilas,Udaipur
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA
Capella Ubud,Bali
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
Six Senses,Con Dao, Vietnam
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
BEST CITY HOTEL
The Langham,Melbourne, Australia
BEST RESORT HOTEL
MatakauriLodge,Queenstown, New Zealand
THE SOUTH PACIFIC
BEST RESORT HOTEL
InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa, French Polynesia
AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
BEST NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST CITY HOTEL
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah,Dubai
BEST NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST RESORT HOTEL
Kasbah Tamadot, Atlas Mountains, Morocco
BEST AFRICA CITY HOTEL
Cape Grace, Cape Town
BEST AFRICA RESORT HOTEL
MatetsiVictoria Falls, Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe
BEST SAFARI LODGE
MahaliMzuri,Masai Mara, Kenya
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2021 WINNERS, BY REGION
CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES
BEST CITY
Charleston, South Carolina
BEST ISLAND
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
CANADA
BEST CITY
Quebec City
BEST ISLAND
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
BEST CITY
Antigua Guatemala
MEXICO
BEST CITY
San Miguel de Allende
MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH
AMERICA
BEST ISLAND
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
EUROPE
BEST CITY
Istanbul
BEST ISLAND
Milos, Greece
ASIA
BEST CITY
Udaipur,India
BEST ISLAND
Andaman Islands, India
AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC
BEST CITY
Sydney
BEST ISLAND
Fiji Islands
AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST
BEST CITY
Cape Town
BEST ISLAND
Seychelles
HAWAII
BEST ISLAND
Island of Hawaii
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
BEST ISLAND
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST NATIONAL PARKS, UNITED STATES
UNITED STATES
BEST NATIONAL PARK
Yellowstone, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana
This year's World's Best Awards survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Survey rules have always allowed readers to reflect on travel experiences over a three-year period. For the full Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey methodology, visit Travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology.
ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP) Luxury Group of best-in-class brands and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).
