Audacy to Air Fifth Annual Mental Health Conversation "I'm Listening" to Be Broadcast Live, September 23 on All Stations Nationwide

Audacy will broadcast its fifth annual “I’m Listening,” special, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health through authentic, open dialogue led by some of the nation’s top influencers. The two-hour special will air nationwide on Thursday, September 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. local time across more than 230 Audacy stations and will be livestreamed via its digital app.

Partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this year’s “I’m Listening” program continues Audacy’s support of mental health awareness by amplifying the personal mental health stories of artists, athletes and celebrities, along with those of listeners, with the insights of AFSP medical health experts. Topics covered include mental health and children, the intersection of mental and physical health in the age of COVID-19, calls for social equity, coping techniques and more.

Co-hosted by Carson Daly, host of “TODAY POPStart” and “The Voice,” and radio personality and vocal advocate for mental health awareness, and by Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble (Dr. Alfiee), a pioneering psychologist, author, scientist and founder of mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project, the show serves as one of the largest national resources for those looking to better understand mental health, connect, heal, share, and ultimately remind people that it’s ok to not be ok. Listeners are encouraged to call in for advice or to share their experiences.

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff are among those participating.

“We recognize we are trusted companions and loyal friends to our listeners - we know the power of talk can save lives. Our I’m Listening platform meets people where they are and provides a safe space for them to talk about mental health,” said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President Programming, Audacy. “Many of us have been affected by mental health issues either personally or through family and friends. By using the power of talk, we amplify the personal mental health stories of artist and celebrity influencers through our platform and shift the norm of talking about these issues.”

“I am honored to share the I'm Listening stage with Carson Daly and the Audacy team in support of mental health awareness,” said Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble. “We each have the power to lift our voices and bring mental health conversations from the margins to the center. Each time that we see, hear and value the mental health needs of ALL people, we positively change and save lives.”

“We’ve seen incredible progress in our understanding of mental health, and the misinformation replaced by shared stories of hope and healing. It’s time we take the next step and use this understanding to help those who are struggling with their mental health and to reduce the risk for suicide,” said Robert+Gebbia%2C+AFSP+chief+executive+officer. “This is why we are excited to partner with Audacy to connect with people through music and inspire life-saving conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.”

What began in 2017 in response to the premature death by suicide of Chris Cornell of Soundgarden has grown into a yearlong commitment to mental health. This year, Audacy is partnering with the AFSP to promote the organization’s World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. Through the power of its personalities and reach, Audacy is working with AFSP as its exclusive media partner to further shape conversations about mental health and resources in productive, meaningful ways.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. “I’m Listening” is a part of Audacy Serves, the Company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Audacy unites with its listeners and brands to support sound communities through several pillars of impact: mental health and anti-bullying, veterans and service members, children’s health, the environment, civic education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I’m Listening” aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

For more information about the campaign, please visit www.ImListening.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ImListeningLIVE.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American+Foundation+for+Suicide+Prevention+is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual+Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005785/en/