Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

The Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 3:40 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 2:25 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005017/en/