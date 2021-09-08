﻿Just Live® Partners with Vertical Wellness and CanaFarma to Launch Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded CBD Infused Sparkling Water

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

﻿Just Live® Partners with Vertical Wellness and CanaFarma to Launch Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded CBD Infused Sparkling Water

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Just Live® has partnered with Vertical Wellness (soon to complete merger with CanaFarma [CSE: CNFA]) to introduce Just Live® CBD Sparkling Water. Continuing the company’s objective to provide fitness enthusiasts of all levels with a trusted source of natural alternatives, Just Live® will be rolling out its first product extension into the Sparkling Water category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005359/en/

Can1_Updated.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“With Just Live’s athlete, brand and product expertise and Vertical Wellness’s experience and leadership in the beverage industry, we are thrilled to introduce our first brand extension into CBD infused Sparkling Water,” said Kevin Meehan, Just Live CEO. “Since we introduced Just Live last year, we have received an enormous amount of positive feedback from our community about the benefits of CBD in their workouts, sleep and recovery efforts. The progression into the beverage category happened organically, if you will, and we developed a handful of great tasting flavors that deliver the benefits of CBD in a refreshing and hydrating Sparkling Water.”

Just Live’s CBD Sparkling Waters will include the refreshing flavors of Meyer Lemon, Cran-Raspberry, Lime with Mint, Clementine, Mixed Berry and Grapefruit. Each serving provides 25 mg of the highest quality, American grown hemp-derived CBD, using the latest emulsion technology to ensure the greatest efficacy per serving. All Just Live® products are THC-free, alcohol free and have no intoxicating attributes. Additionally, the company’s high-quality products are completely compliant, and are created via a fully transparent supply chain.

“We believe cannabis infused beverages will be one of the most important form factors for consumers,” said Smoke Wallin, CEO of Vertical Wellness, incoming CEO at CanaFarma and a long-time beverage industry leader. Wallin continued, “There is no brand in the market with this kind of athlete driven support. I couldn’t be more excited to launch Just Live CBD Sparkling Waters with our national distribution partners into our key retailer and hospitality partners in select markets.”

Just Live continues to expand its community across different sports and wellness circles, reinforcing its commitment to helping people find a form of safe and natural recovery that supports both physical and mental well-being.

Just Live® products are available for purchase at justlive.com. Also visit %40Justlive on Instagram, %40justlivecbd on Twitter and %40Justlivewellness on Facebook for more information.

About Just Live®

Just Live is the first athlete owned performance CBD brand. Just Live is “Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded” and was created to help give athletes at any level the ability to perform and compete in life, pain free. Just Live offers all-natural, fully transparent, and completely compliant CBD products formulated and manufactured by the industry’s most reputable and reliable US-based CBD suppliers. For more information, visit justlive.com.

About Vertical Wellness™

Vertical Wellness is a leading vertically integrated consumer focused health and wellness brand company with innovative hemp cannabinoid solutions. Vertical Wellness’ mission is to help people by bringing the most innovative and effective portfolio of cannabinoid, health and wellness brands to the market. Vertical Wellness™ partnered with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) to produce CBD products, with the first brand release of kathy ireland® HEALTH & WELLNESS CBD Solutions™ coming in Fall 2021. Kathy Ireland is Chair, CEO, and Chief Designer of kiWW®, is named among the top 10 women’s health advocates in America according to UCLA and was recently listed as the 15th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine. Other Vertical Wellness brands include AntiDos®, GoldQ®, Halogenix Beauty™, Hemp-Moji™, Just Live®, Lap Dog™, Neutrate Fitness™, Organic Candy Factory®, Par5™, Taos®, Wingra Farms™ and USMCC™. Vertical Wellness has operations in California and Kentucky.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005359r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005359/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment