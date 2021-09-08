CoStar Group Hires Jay Lybik as National Director of Multifamily Analytics

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces announced today the appointment of Jay Lybik as National Director of Multifamily Analytics. The hire will elevate the company’s already powerful analytics in the U.S. multifamily sector, adding value for CoStar Group clients and the commercial real estate industry.

“We are thrilled to have a multifaceted leader such as Jay join the team,” said Galina Alexeenko, Vice President, CoStar Group Market Analytics. “Jay’s extensive experience in real estate research, coupled with CoStar’s vast multifamily data, will allow our clients access to an unparalleled and rich view of key trends in the multifamily market. The caliber of CoStar Group’s analytics team and the work they produce for clients will only be heightened with Jay’s expertise.”

In his new role, Lybik will serve as the industry-facing representative for the multifamily sector delivering CoStar’s view and outlook on the market. As CoStar Group’s subject matter expert on all multifamily themes, trends, and topics, Lybik will use his seasoned knowledge to ensure a continued focus on CoStar Group’s commitment to providing quality analytics and insights for clients and the industry.

Lybik joins CoStar Group as an industry veteran with over 25 years of real estate research experience, previously serving as Vice President of Research Services for the Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division of Marcus & Millichap, where he oversaw the production of all IPA related research while advising clients on multifamily investment strategy. Prior to his time at IPA, he served as Vice President of Market Research with Equity Residential (EQR) for 17 years. There he launched the Market Research department and guided the research analysis for EQR’s consolidation from 38 states and 50+ metros to major core markets. He currently serves as chair of the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Research Committee.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of approximately 4,900 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com+

