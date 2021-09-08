Installed Building Products Awarded With "National Preferred Partner" Distinction

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP) earned the National Preferred Partner Award from David Weekley Homes’ 17th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder’s supplier evaluation platform. Installed Building Products is honored in the field partner category. The comprehensive process evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

“Exceptional customer service is a pillar of our entire team and we are honored to have this national recognition,” said Jeff Hire, President of External Affairs at IBP. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to delivering high quality products and services and this distinction highlights the strength and resilience of our team and partners.”

Installed Building Products was one of 140 companies evaluated by David Weekley Homes and just 18% achieved the distinction of National Preferred Partner. The award is part of the homebuilder’s comprehensive supplier evaluation platform measuring all trade partners and their channel partners for world-class excellence.

“Congratulations to IBP for being named a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes,” said John Schiegg, Vice President of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes. “Their attention to detail and unparalleled professionalism make them a valuable asset to our team.”

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For ®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

