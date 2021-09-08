Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John Manzi Vice President And General Manager of KSAS-TV in Wichita, Kansas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John Manzi Vice President And General Manager of KSAS-TV in Wichita, Kansas

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced John Manzi has been named Vice President and General Manager of KSAS-TV (FOX), and the simulcast stations, in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas market. Manzi will also be responsible for the oversight of KMTW-TV (MNT).

Manzi joins KSAS from RNN National, where he was the Group Vice President of Operations, overseeing the systems and operations for the company’s nine television stations. Prior to his role at RNN, Manzi served as President and General Manager of KDOC in Los Angeles where he helped grow the station from an independent to a full-scale news, sports and entertainment station, increasing core revenue by 200%.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, said, “John has a unique skillset that combines sales, business and engineering, the perfect combination for a General Manager in today’s environment. His history of successfully growing the revenue and share of local stations makes him a great addition to Sinclair and KSAS, and we’re happy to have him join our team.”

Said Manzi, “I am fortunate and excited for this opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group. The company’s diversified portfolio of legacy and digital media assets position it to capitalize on the changing media landscape. I look forward to working with the KSAS-TV team and to making an immediate positive contribution."

Previously, Manzi served as Vice President/General Manager at KRCW in Portland, OR, Local Sales Manager at KWGN in Denver, CO and National Sales Manager at WUPL in New Orleans, LA. He began his media career as an Account Executive for TeleRep in New York. Manzi holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Systems from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. At the USMMA, Manzi was captain of the varsity soccer team and became a commissioned officer in the US Navy upon graduation.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005450r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005450/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment