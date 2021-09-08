Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Tom Carlson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Oil & Gas Group. He is based in Houston.

Mr. Carlson joins Houlihan Lokey with more than two decades of experience advising clients across the oil and gas sector on a broad range of transactions. He most recently was a Managing Director in BMO Capital Markets’ Energy Group, where he executed mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, and asset divestitures for leading energy companies, particularly in the upstream and midstream sectors. Prior experience also includes banking roles in Citigroup’s Global Energy Group and Jefferies & Company’s Energy Group.

“Tom’s expertise and transaction experience spans the full spectrum across key sectors of the U.S. oil and gas industry, and this breadth of experience in meeting clients’ strategic needs and objectives amid any situation or market condition make him a perfect fit with our client-service-oriented, cross-product Oil & Gas Group. We’re excited to introduce him to our clients around the world as they strategically position themselves in the ever-shifting energy landscape,” said J.P. Hanson, Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group.

“The combination of Houlihan Lokey’s suite of products and services across M&A, A&D, capital markets, restructuring, and valuation, combined with the deep oil and gas industry knowledge, market relationships, and technical team, is a very powerful value proposition for clients,” said Mr. Carlson. “I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to deliver successful outcomes and solutions as the Oil & Gas Group continues to build on its success,” he added.

Mr. Carlson holds a B.A. in Economics and Managerial Studies with honors from Rice University.

With more than 70 industry-dedicated professionals in six offices around the world, Houlihan Lokey’s global Oil & Gas Group provides superior service and achieves outstanding results for its clients in M&A, A&D, capital markets, capital formation, corporate finance, and recapitalizations throughout the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas sector. The group has advised on more than 100 transactions over the past three years across every key global region.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005490r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005490/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment