MyDomaine Launches its First-Ever Digital Magazine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyDomaine (www.mydomaine.com) announced the launch of its first digital magazine, an interior design and décor-focused quarterly. Each issue mirrors MyDomaine's role as a leader in the home and lifestyle space, known for identifying the latest décor trends and making aspirational design attainable. The inaugural issue, The September Issue, nods to fashion's traditional September issues and features supermodel, skincare maven, and furniture designer, Miranda Kerr, as its cover star.

MyDomaine_miranda_kerr.jpg

"MyDomaine has always been a digital-first publication on the forefront of the design world, so our new magazine feels like the perfect next step. These quarterly issues will help us connect with millions of people who are passionate about design, in a fresh, innovative way," said Mélanie Berliet, SVP & General Manager of MyDomaine.

Each quarterly issue centers around MyDomaine's commitment to highly-curated, fresh content that helps readers cultivate a space they want to live and entertain in. The September Issue features four sections that include four stories each, focused on the future, the past, the present, and timeless inspiration.

In her feature story, world-renowned supermodel and cover-star, Miranda Kerr, gives MyDomaine the grand tour of her Malibu home, which includes many pieces from the Miranda Kerr Home line (and a bathtub in the bedroom!). Kerr's design-savvy and impeccable taste combined with in-context looks at several pieces from her furniture line exemplify the mission of the MyDomaine digital magazine: to provide specialized content that design enthusiasts care about.

The September Issue also contains in-depth stories including a look at TikTok's influence on design, the concept of "Joy Decorating," why people are increasingly shopping for investment pieces, and how more than a year at home has changed the design world.

For more and to read The September Issue, visit here.

About MyDomaine

MyDomaine, is a design-forward, digital-first home site that shares highly-curated content for everyday décor enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. MyDomaine is dedicated to bringing its 3 million US unique monthly readers practical tips, original news, breakout trends, and inspiration within the home and design space, all backed by experts.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, and more. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mydomaine-launches-its-first-ever-digital-magazine-301371415.html

SOURCE MyDomaine

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98064&Transmission_Id=202109081000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98064&DateId=20210908
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

