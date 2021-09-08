Curant Health and Humana Launch Pilot Program to Address Medication Adherence and Enhance Patient Care for Members with Complex Health Needs

Curant+Health and Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have teamed up to help achieve better health outcomes for Humana members suffering from Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The new pilot program, aimed at improving medication adherence in order to help patients lead better lives and ultimately help reduce health care costs, offers comprehensive support for the members who have complex health conditions and prescription medication needs.

From improving medication adherence to ensuring patient safety by reducing adverse drug reactions, the program is designed to help decrease hospital admissions and enhance the overall member experience.

Humana members with CHF and COPD, who agreed to participate, were included in a randomized control trial, considered the gold standard for evaluating health interventions.

“Humana has a strong commitment to patient safety and medication adherence,” said Bethanie Stein, PharmD, Humana Senior Vice President of PBM Services. “This collaboration allows us to tap into Curant Health’s innovative approach to personalized patient care and data driven insights while integrating our already successful methods for helping our members take their medicines as prescribed.”

“At Curant Health we have a saying that ‘Outcomes Speak Louder Than Words.’ Our work with Humana embodies that exact thought. Curant Health measures success one patient at a time and ensures that the patient voice is captured through validated scales. This prospective study will help clearly demonstrate the impact of our unique care model on patient lives,” says Patrick Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Curant Health.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About Curant Health

Curant Health is a Medication Care Management® organization that specializes in providing high-touch clinical support to patients with chronic diseases, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and partners. Curant Health’s solutions are proven to identify, resolve, and prevent medication and health related issues for chronically ill or complex care patients.

For two decades, Curant Health has partnered with large health systems, leading academic centers, large and regional health plans, pharmaceutical companies, and employer groups to apply its high-touch patient care model and make a positive impact on patient lives.

