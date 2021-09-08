Logo
Oyler Group And Build Collective Join Forces To Create Oyler Hines Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Making More Possible!

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2021

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Ohio is pleased to announce the merger of two top agent teams, the Oyler Group and Build Collective. Together, they have created the Oyler Hines Group, which offers specialized and unparalleled real estate sales services in the existing home and new construction market throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Their combined team of 20 is excited to have the ability to create more opportunities for each and every buyer and seller and make more possible.

Oyler_Hines.jpg

The Oyler Hines Group has a combined 20+ years of award-winning sales and marketing experience and a 2020 sales volume of over $148M with more than 400 residential sales. Both Scott Oyler and Michael Hines have grown up in the Cincinnati real estate market and have received numerous industry awards including top teams in Cincinnati both within Coldwell Banker, Home Builder Association and nationally in REAL TRENDS not to mention America's Best, top 1 percent agents within Coldwell Banker Realty, President's Club, Circle of Excellence and so many more.

"Real estate is changing, and we're excited to be on the forefront of an exciting time in the market. Mike and I have been fortunate to successfully navigate this unprecedented 2020 and 2021 market and we are thrilled to share our team's growing resources with each of our clients to make more possible! We believe our teams are the best in the business and we're empowering them by combining resources so we can work more nimbly and create a larger network for our homebuyers, homeowners and developers," says Scott Oyler.

"I am proud of what we've been able to develop with Build Collective, which is was created to work in the residential new construction market, specifically for buyers, builders and developers to create opportunities," says Michael Hines. "We've always admired Scott's team's constant innovation and client-focused approach so joining forces to become the Oyler Hines Group will allow us to share that knowledge, reputation and passion on a larger stage."

The Oyler Hines Group will not only be able to provide clients with exceptional industry and market knowledge, but also innovative listing support, such as customized digital marketing strategies and leveraging Coldwell Banker offered programs like RealVitalize, which helps with home improvements and repairs with no upfront costs and scheduling hassles. These services have been crafted to make the process of buying and selling easier and more streamlined.

"We've been so proud to watch both the Oyler Group and Build Collective reach outstanding success over the years," says Joe King, president of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Having them work together as Oyler Hines Group is a partnership that is sure to thrive and result in many happy new homeowners."

The Oyler Hines Group has offices in Hyde Park at 2721 Erie Ave and Montgomery at 9361 Montgomery Rd. Suite D.

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Ohio has 18 offices and more than 2000 affiliated agents serving Central Ohio, Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com

Media Contact:
[email protected] / 973-407-2081

CB_Vertical_Stacked_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY99435&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oyler-group-and-build-collective-join-forces-to-create-oyler-hines-group-301371443.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY99435&Transmission_Id=202109081000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY99435&DateId=20210908
