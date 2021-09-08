Drone Guarder, Inc Chairman and CEO Issues Shareholder Letter with Upcoming Action Plan

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Guarder “the company” ( DRNG TWTR: @DroneGuarder), a dedicated safety and security surveillance company committed to improving business, school and residential security by combining the most technologically advanced unmanned aerial surveillance systems (UAV ‘Drone’), with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I’) technology, issues the following Shareholder Letter direct from Chairman and CEO, Frank I Igwealor.



Dear Shareholder,

It’s with great pleasure to share with you today our vision for the upcoming future for Drone Guarder. Over the last few months, we’ve been working tirelessly through the acquisition to provide a smooth and seamless transition. The next few months will be an inundation of product development, marketing, and outreach to form industry partnerships with the most potential to enhance Shareholder Value and Profitability.

Fundamental Mission

Drone Guarder is committed to researching, developing and bringing to market the most advanced Drones (“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles”), and Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I’) technology based products, with an emphasis on business, school and residential security.

Marketplace Potential for State-of-the-Art Drone Technology

We at Drone Guarder understand the rising concerns in our communities regarding the increase in crime in the US over the past few years. According to FBI.gov, in 2019 there were over 1.1 million reported burglaries in the United States with over 3 billion in property losses -- with barely 1 in 10 of those reported cases solved.1

Drone Guarder’s commitment to attack this problem head on by addressing deficiencies in property surveillance then developing, creating and manufacturing next generation technology to overhaul outdated systems currently in place.

Our answer is Drone Guarder. Through developing ways to utilize state-of-the-art programs and equipment, we are in the process of developing Drone technology that has the potential to strengthen both individual and business safety and security.

A rapidly expanding growth industry, the estimated Drone Market Value in 2021 is 20.8 Billion, with a revenue forecast in 2028 to skyrocket to 501.4 Billion 2. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.5% from 2021 to 2028, Drone Guarder looks forward to seizing this rapidly expanding marketplace with innovative technology and aggressive marketing campaigns .

Upcoming Action Plan

As we prepare to flourish in the surveillance marketplace, I am very pleased to announce that our company has secured working capital to develop and manufacture Drone Guarder’s technology utilizing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to deliver the most groundbreaking solutions in the surveillance and security marketplace.

We’re excited to share Drone Guarder’s Action Plan for the upcoming months:

Present state-of-the-art premium products for business and residential security systems to the marketplace

Formulate benchmarks to consistently improve and augment the efficacy of the Drone Guarder technology.

Provide a foundation of education to our communities regarding the importance and unparalleled contribution that Drone Guarder’s technology provides towards improving public safety.



Research and develop complementary security products utilizing Artificial Intelligence as a means to identify and expand into emerging marketplaces.

Maintain ongoing transparency with Shareholders through Social Media, regular Press Releases, and Shareholder conference calls.

In addition to these achievements, I look forward to reaching out to various industry leaders in an effort to secure new partnerships and alliances to ensure Drone Guarder’s emerging success. Identifying and establishing potential merger candidates will be a vital part of our expansion as a company and will continue to be an integral, and ongoing process throughout the life of the company.

I believe extensive research coupled with tactful strategies for growth are undeniably the best ways to advance in the realm of business. Therefore, I plan to devote a significant amount of time and effort to selecting worthwhile candidates with the objective of maximizing company and Shareholder value.

Looking to the Future

In closing, Drone Guarder and its leadership team are undeniably committed to the welfare of the company and its Shareholders. We are dedicated to creating and nurturing a renown product to benefit all who are invested.

Our team is working around the clock to bring forth the most value to the company and its Shareholders. We hear your responses and we value all who have reached out in support of what we are building. Drone Guarder feels your passion and is fueled by the support that is being shown from its Shareholders. We will continue to deliver the best in class of what is to come, putting forth an innovative business built by the community, for the community.

Together we can find ways to develop and utilize technology to create a safer and more secure world for our families, our communities, and our future.

Everyone here at Drone Guarder wishes you all safety and prosperity as we move forward.

Yours Sincerely,

Frank I Igwealor, Chairman and CEO

About Drone Guarder, Inc

Drone Guarder, a subsidiary of Video River Networks, Inc ( NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), is a dedicated safety and security surveillance company committed to maximizing personal security through utilizing the most technologically advanced systems in the unmanned aerial surveillance market. Drone Guarder’s products utilize fully integrated sonar mapping programs that work in tandem with stationery sensory technology, delivering the most robust aerial security system network to-date. The system is equipped with state-of-the-art transmission receptors that allow for rapid communication between the Drone and its users. The complete security array can be navigated and controlled through a secure terminal that can be conveniently accessed through the Drone Guarder App, which is currently in development. Drone Guarder is committed to expanding its technology into new sectors in order to capitalize on emerging markets.

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today”.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

