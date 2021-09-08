Logo
Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Announces Partnership with Intel India for Intel Gamer Days Valorant Tournaments

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. ("Company" or "Alpha Tech") (CSE:ALPA)(

FRA:5NP, Financial)(OTC PINK:APETF),is proud to announce that it is partnering with Intel India to host two major tournaments, Intel Gamer Days Valorant Pro Team Invitational and Intel Gamer Days Valorant Streamer Invitational (the "Tournaments"). The Tournaments will be held on September 7th until September 10th. Both tournaments will be hosted on the Alpha Tech's gaming platform, GamerzArena.

Valorant® is recognized as one of the most popular PC games in the world and especially in India, recently being nominated for a BAFTA award, for the Best Multiplayer Game in 2021. In 2020, it was nominated for the Best Esports Game, Best Multiplayer and Best Community Support. Valorant currently has a user base of well over 14 million players.

"Intel Gamer Day's is one of the largest esports events in India and through our presence and partnership with Irony Inc. we were able to secure a partnership with Intel India for these tournaments," said CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "The Company's brand is now recognizable throughout India's esports' community and the partnership with Intel India will only help build upon Alpha Tech's success in the country."

"Alpha Esports has built a successful brand in India and we were happy to work with Alpha Tech to secure the partnership with Intel India," said Tushaar Garg, founder of Irony. "Alpha Tech has established a strong foothold in the India esports market and Intel India recognized this and was elated to have Alpha Tech as one of their partners."

Intel Gamer Days Valorant Pro Team Invitational and Intel Gamer Days Valorant Streamer Invitational will have 8 teams for each tournament. Each team was given a special invite due to their large social followings. All games will be streamed live on Youtube and is expected to have millions of viewers. Intel India will be giving away prizes and discounts during the live streams.

For further information on these tournaments, please visit www.gamerzarena.com and https://gamerdays.intel.in.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, blockchain and high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets, we bring a new edge to modern gaming. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256
Media: [email protected] - 917 674 8292

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Matthew Schmidt
Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please visit www.alphatech.inc, or contact [email protected].

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663059/Alpha-Esports-Tech-Inc-Announces-Partnership-with-Intel-India-for-Intel-Gamer-Days-Valorant-Tournaments

img.ashx?id=663059

