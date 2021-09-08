Logo
Vishay Intertechnology High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Save Board Space While Lowering Component Counts and Placement Costs

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Replacing Standard Resistor Chains, AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer Operating Voltages Up to 3 kV in 2010 and 2512 Case Sizes

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified thick film chip resistors with operating voltages up to 3 kV in the 2010 and 2512 case sizes.

With their high operating voltages, devices in the Vishay Draloric RCV-AT e3 series can be used in place of standard resistor chains. This allows designers to save board space in inverters for electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, on-board chargers, and DC/DC converters while lowering component counts and reducing placement costs.

The RCV-AT e3 series features a resistance range from 100 kΩ to 100 MΩ, with tolerances of ± 1 % and ± 5 % and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K. The resistors offer power ratings up to 1.0 W, a low voltage coefficient of resistance of 25 ppm/V, and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are suitable for processing on automatic surface-mount assembly systems and for wave, reflow, or vapor phase soldering per IEC 61760-1.

Device Specification Table:

Part numberRCV2010-AT e3RCV2512-AT e3
Case size20102512
Resistance range100 kΩ to 100 MΩ
Resistance tolerance± 5 %; ± 1 %
Temperature coefficient± 200 ppm/K; ± 100 ppm/K
Voltage coefficient25 ppm/V
Rated dissipation P700.75 W1.0 W
Operating voltage2000 V3000 V
Operating temperature range-55 °C to +155 °C

Samples and production quantities of the RCV-AT e3 series are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] Draloric RCV-AT e3 series of AEC-Q200 qualified thick film chip resistors with operating voltages up to 3 kV in the 2010 and 2512 case sizes allows designers to save board space while lowering component counts and reducing placement costs - https://bit.ly/3l4FOMZ

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?20082 (RCV-AT e3)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719741217206

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]


Vishay-Intertechnology-Inc-.png

