Ameresco Announces Partnership with City of Seabrook, Texas for Comprehensive Smart Metering Infrastructure Improvement Project

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with the City of Seabrook, Texas. The renewable energy company was selected to install a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project that includes the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005806/en/

Seabrook%2C_TX_AMI.jpg

The City of Seabrook’s partnership with leading cleantech integrator, Ameresco, will result in an upgrade of the city’s aging water meter infrastructure and save the city more than $50,000 annually. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the project, Ameresco will install more than 4,100 water meters in place of the city’s existing meters. When mechanical meters age, their accuracy degrades as well, which results in the under-reporting of consumption data. Currently, Seabrook replaces existing water meters and accessories on an as-needed basis. By replacing the water meters proactively, Ameresco and the City of Seabrook will restore accuracy to its reporting data.

The improvement of meter accuracy and long-term sustainability will enable Seabrook to better capture lost water that may have previously gone unmetered. Following implementation of the proposed upgrades, the city will amass a significant annual cost savings of over $50,000.

“Working with Ameresco has been a truly refreshing experience. Their team continues to be committed to enhancing sustainability in our city and making our infrastructure as accurate and as cost-effective as possible,” said director of public works Kevin Padgett. “We thrilled to work with this team implementing cutting-edge solutions that will benefit Seabrook for years to come.”

The planned upgrades will provide the City of Seabrook with a variety of benefits including enhanced customer service support to local community members, as well as a reduction in overall operational costs and an increase in IT infrastructure support at a more advanced level.

“By helping the City of Seabrook reduce its spending, we can ensure that the city has the resources necessary to reinvest their time and energy back into better serving the surrounding community. It’s been such a pleasure to work with a group that is so committed to fostering a sustainable future for all,” said Bob Georgeoff, executive vice president, Ameresco.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 and the new water smart customer portal will launch by spring 2022.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About City of Seabrook, Texas

Seabrook, Texas… the name alone beckons visitors. Seabrook is a small town on the Texas coast just 30 minutes south of downtown Houston. Residents and visitors alike treasure this vibrant community for its resort-style experiences along Clear Lake and Galveston Bay. Over 12,000 people call Seabrook home, and why not? Seabrook’s relaxed lifestyle, business-friendly climate, and affordable waterfront property make it one of the country’s most attractive areas to live, work, and visit.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005806r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005806/en/

