Bergio International, Inc. Announces That Crown Luxe, Their Brick-And-Mortar Division, Has Surpassed Last Year's Sales Revenue as of End of August

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry, has announced today that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales revenue with a healthier bottom line, based on internal figures through the end of August 2021.

The Crown Luxe Division is part of the Bergio portfolio and was the first time the company applied a direct-to-consumer model. They have been selling their trendsetting jewelry and popular accessories through two brick-and-mortar locations located in Closter, NJ and Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "The success we have seen from our Crown Luxe Division gives us confidence that expanding our footprint into the direct-to-consumer market through our brick-and-mortar locations was the right move. We are blown away by the success we have achieved in just five short years and look forward to seeing the continued growth of this segment of our expanding portfolio."

Berge Abajian added, "Surpassing last year's revenue is just the start. As we move into the future, the direct-to-consumer foundation has been set, allowing for scalable e-commerce growth which will continue to produce increased revenues profits for our all our portfolio assets. We are grateful for our skilled and passionate team that has brought us to this achievement and know their support will help us reach even greater heights."

CEO Berge Abajian will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=brgo .

The Bergio portfolio also includes Aphrodite's, a growing fashion jewelry label, and GearBubble, a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform. This past year, Bergio acquired Aphrodite's for $5 million and GearBubble for $3.2 million, which has already begun to positively impact the company's revenues and profits.

All sales figures and data are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its internal daily sales reporting system. Detailed information will be available on the third quarter revenue report.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological changes; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

