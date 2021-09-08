Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Forms Strategic Alliance With Stilbon Corp.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Forms Strategic Alliance With Stilbon Corp.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Miami, FL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. ( AZFL) Management announced the formation of a new strategic alliance with Stilbon Corp. effective today, as the two companies agreed to terms on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Stilbon specializes in the distribution of top brand cosmetic and consumer products to wholesale and duty-free outlets all over the world. Stilbon Corp. (www.stilbon.com) founded in 1991, consists of four divisions oriented towards the mass marketing of Health and Beauty Products, Wines and Spirits, Agriculture and Food, Duty Free and Logistics (Shipping/Handling Services). Headquartered in Miami, FL, Stilbon possesses a broad and reliable distribution network across the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and Asia—with the capacity of supplying product to 15,000+ points of sale.

This alliance will allow Amazonas Florestal to distribute its hemp-derived products across three different continents, starting with the delivery of its custom-formulated products manufactured in Colombia to the 3,000+ points of sale in Italy that currently stock brands provided by Stilbon Corp.

Moreover, AZFL’s public subsidiary Green America Laboratories is set to inaugurate in the 4th quarter of 2021 and as its production capacity increases, Stilbon will also assist in the distribution and sale of its hemp/medical marijuana products to South America and the European Union.

Amazonas Florestal had been looking for a business alliance that would allow it to join efforts with entities already operating in the distribution of medical or cosmetic products at a large scale. AZFL CEO Ricardo Cortez stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with an established player in Stilbon Corp, especially at a time where our subsidiary Green America Laboratories is set to open its doors before the end of 2021. This alliance will further secure the distribution network for our upcoming CBD/Medical Marijuana product line, and their expertise in successfully wholesaling products around the globe for over 25 years brings tremendous potential to the table.”

Stilbon Corp’s CEO Jorge Miller added: “As Owner/CEO of Stilbon, I am always in search for quality products that my customers can purchase at wholesale level price points —and seeing first-hand what Amazonas Florestal has in store, the quality products they are close to launching, I am certain that together we can establish a significant market share in the cannabis space across Europe and South America, for starters.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rainforest properties. In 2017, the company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the company is building an important hemp-derived extraction facility in Miami, FL dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Amazonas Florestal Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://azflamerica.com

Contact:
Stilbon Corp
Website: http://stilboncorp.com

Attachment

ti?nf=ODMyMjM0OCM0Mzk1MjA4IzUwMDAzMTc5NA==
Amazonas-Florestal-Ltd-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment