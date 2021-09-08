Si Yang Joins The Glimpse Group As The General Manager of D6 VR, LLC, Adding Significant Fintech and Big Data Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Si Yang Joins The Glimpse Group As The General Manager of D6 VR, LLC, Adding Significant Fintech and Big Data Experience

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced that it has hired Si Yang to lead its subsidiary company D6 VR, LLC (D6VR). D6VR is a provider of VR-based software solutions for data-driven analytics, presentation and collaboration in any location and without the limitations of physical space.

Mr. Yang has extensive experience in the Investment Banking, Hedge Fund and Regulatory sector with a deep knowledge of data analysis and presentation. Positions Mr. Yang held prior to joining Glimpse include: Senior Manager, Research and Data Statistics Group - Federal Reserve Bank of NY; Valuation & Business Controller - CQS Asset Management; Business Area Controller, Rate & Credit Trading - Deutsche Bank. Mr. Yang holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and replaces Andy Maggio, D6VR's co-founder, who will continue to serve as an active advisor.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/599889961

Si Yang, GM of D6VR commented, "I believe that the next-generation VR tools that D6VR has developed are important enablers, especially in a business world where data is becoming increasingly complex and people are more remote. The need for effective presentation, smooth collaboration and impactful analytics in Big Data is only increasing and D6VR provides unique solutions for these. I am very excited to join D6VR and work closely with its CTO and co-founder Brennan McTernan, to lead it in the next stage of its evolution."

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of The Glimpse Group added, "With the continued maturation of the VR industry, improved technologies and the acute business needs for effective remote work solutions, now is the right time to begin transitioning D6VR from its initial focus on product development and market education, to a stronger business development effort primarily centered on the Finance, Education and Big Data industry segments. We believe that Si has the necessary experience and skillset to drive D6 VR's growth going forward and are excited to have him onboard."

About D6 VR, LLC

D6 VR provides a comprehensive virtual workspace, designed to provide insight and analytics into complex data, improve productivity, and facilitate virtual collaboration and presentation. D6's "Workspace of the Future" leverages Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide both two-dimensional and multi-dimensional tools, allowing users in any data-driven industries to develop deeper insights, faster, and to share their work virtually with anyone, in any location without the limitations of physical space. For more information about D6VR, please visit www.d6vr.io

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

image.png

D6VR Contact:
Si Yang
General Manager
[email protected]

Glimpse Contact:
Maydan Rothblum
CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
917-292-2685
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
Director
MZ Group - North America
312-261-6430
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663133/Si-Yang-Joins-The-Glimpse-Group-As-The-General-Manager-of-D6-VR-LLC-Adding-Significant-Fintech-and-Big-Data-Experience

img.ashx?id=663133

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment