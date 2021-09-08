Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Commercial launch of Bentrio™ nasal spray in first EU markets, with plans to expand to additional European and international markets in the second half of 2021
  • Enrollment in Phase 2 trial of AM-125 for acute vertigo reached its midpoint in May 2021 and completion is expected in the autumn of 2021
  • Transformative acquisition of Trasir Therapeutics completed and strategic repositioning around RNA therapeutics well underway

    • HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today provided a business update and announced first half 2021 financial results.

    "Following intense preparations during the first half of 2021, Altamira recently reached a significant milestone by launching Bentrio™ in parts of Europe, marking our transition from a development-stage to a commercial-stage company," stated Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical's founder, Chairman and CEO. "As we look forward to introducing BentrioTM to additional markets, we will also continue to execute on our repositioning strategy by progressing the preclinical development of AM-401, our first RNA therapeutic based on the OligoPhore™ delivery platform. In addition, we plan to explore other applications of this newly acquired platform, which holds the promise of overcoming the well-known challenges associated with therapeutic nucleic acid delivery."

    Development Program Updates

    Commercial Launch of Bentrio™ Nasal Spray (AM-301)

    • Transitioned to a commercial-stage company with the market roll-out of Bentrio™, Altamira‘s drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, in late July 2021. The Company initially launched Bentrio™ under the CE mark in Germany, followed by Austria, and intends to expand market coverage to other EU countries in the second half of 2021. Sales through leading on-line pharmacies have started, and promotional activities are being progressively expanded.
    • Continued to progress towards submitting a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Based on the FDA's feedback obtained during its May 6, 2021 pre-submission meeting, Altamira has been working to complete the application for the intended use in allergy. The Company expects to file the 510(k) submission shortly. The Company is also working to develop various other markets around the world through local or regional distributors.
    • In addition, final preparations are being made to initiate a planned clinical investigation in India to evaluate the efficacy of Bentrio™ in the prevention and treatment of acute COVID-19. The study is pending approval by the Drugs Controller General of India and local ethics committees.
    • In order to help ensure this significant market opportunity is well-protected, four provisional patent applications were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in support of the Bentrio™ program. Altamira is pleased to report these patent filings have recently been converted into a non-provisional application, with the assignment of a patent examiner currently pending. The patent application's key claim is directed towards aqueous compositions comprising a mucoadhesive polymer and clay particles.
    • Bentrio™ has been tested for its tolerability, safety and efficacy in numerous preclinical models and clinical studies, including:
    • SARS-CoV-2: in a human nasal epithelium model with reconstituted cells from donors, daily application of Bentrio™ for 4 days, starting 10 minutes prior to inoculation, resulted in a significant reduction of SARS-CoV-2 titer by up to 99.4% compared to saline control. When treatment was started only 24 or 30 hours post inoculation, epithelia had 12- or 14-fold lower titer than controls.
    • Influenza A (H1N1): in the same human nasal epithelium model, daily application of Bentrio™, starting 10 minutes prior to or 24 hours post inoculation and continuing for 4 days, resulted in a significant reduction in H1N1 viral load for both prophylactic and therapeutic treatment compared to saline-treated controls (by 84% and 77%, respectively).
    • Allergic Rhinitis: in an open-label randomized cross-over study, participants reported a mean increase in the Total Nasal Symptom Score ("TNSS") of 4.75 points, which was significantly (1.11 points) below TNSS levels when exposed to pollen without Bentrio™ nasal spray protection. Further the study demonstrated a rapid onset and long durability of the protective effect, established substantial equivalence to the marketed comparator with superior efficacy ratings by patients and clinicians, and showed good tolerability.

    AM-125 Nasal Spray for Treating Acute Vertigo

    • The Phase 2 "TRAVERS" clinical trial reached its enrollment midpoint of Part B in May 2021 (36 subjects), following some temporary slowdown in enrollment earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Altamira expects the trial to complete enrollment this Fall and, subject to a positive readout, anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application with the FDA in the first quarter of 2022. An interim analysis following completion of a dose escalation in Part A in summer 2020 had demonstrated a dose-dependent improvement in various balance measures. In addition, the Company has been advancing several IND-enabling non-clinical studies.
    • Betahistine, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of AM-125, acts as a vestibular stimulant to enhance and accelerate vestibular compensation and help patients to ‘get back on their feet' more quickly. It is currently marketed in about 115 countries worldwide for the oral treatment of vertigo and Meniere's disease, with the US being a notable exception. As demonstrated in two Phase 1 clinical trials with AM-125, administration of betahistine via the nose results in significantly higher plasma exposure than through oral intake.

    Acquisition of Trasir Therapeutics and Strategic Repositioning Around RNA Therapeutics

    • On June 1, 2021, the Company completed its transformational acquisition of Trasir Therapeutics Inc. ("Trasir"), an RNA therapeutics company and pioneer in the development of nanoparticles for extrahepatic oligonucleotide delivery.
    • The transaction served as the starting point for a strategic repositioning under which the Company's primary focus is now on the development of RNA therapeutics while it evaluates potential opportunities to unlock value for its shareholders via the spin-off or divestiture of its traditional neurotology, rhinology and allergology programs.
    • Trasir's core RNA technology is designed to overcome the widely recognized challenges associated with therapeutic nucleic acid delivery. The proprietary peptide polyplex platforms, OligoPhore™ and SemaPhore™ enable the safe and effective delivery of siRNA (small interfering ribonucleic acid) and mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid), respectively, into target cells using systemic or local administration. Importantly, the technology enables delivery to target tissues outside the liver, creating the potential for developing RNA-based therapies for a range of indications with substantial unmet need.
    • In various murine models of disease, OligoPhore™ and SemaPhore™ have been shown to enable delivery of the RNA payload (siRNA and/or mRNA) into cells, while protecting the payload from degradation in both the circulation and within the cell via pH-dependent nucleotide endosomal escape. Proof-of-concept for efficient delivery and target knockdown has been demonstrated for targets (including NF-kB, JNK, TAM and ETS transcription factors) implicated in several oncology indications, rare diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and inflammatory pathologies such as atherosclerosis.

    AM-401 for Treating KRAS-driven Colorectal Cancer

    • On July 6, 2021, the Company announced the selection of mutant KRAS-driven colorectal cancer as the first therapeutic indication for its OligoPhore™ delivery platform. Preclinical development of AM-401 is ongoing, with the submission of an IND application to the FDA targeted by the end of 2022.

    Corporate Developments

    • In June 2021, the Company appointed Trasir's founder and principal shareholder, Samuel A. Wickline, MD, to the newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer. Before joining Altamira, Dr. Wickline was the Director of the University of South Florida ("USF") Health Heart Institute, Associate Dean and Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, Professor of Cardiovascular Sciences, Molecular Physiology and Pharmacology, and Medical Engineering at USF. Previously, he was Professor of Medicine, Physics, Biomedical Engineering, and Cell Biology and Physiology at Washington University, St. Louis.
    • At a Special General Meeting held in July 2021, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly adopted the proposed name change from Auris Medical Holding Ltd. to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in reflection of the strategic repositioning around RNA therapeutics. Further, they elected Margrit Schwarz, PhD, to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Schwarz brings with her 25 years of experience in drug discovery and development across multiple indications and modalities, acquired in the global biopharmaceutical industry (Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Genevant Sciences) and in international academic research settings. She currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Draupnir Bio, a biotechnology company in the cardiovascular space.
    • In July 2021, the Altamira's NASDAQ trading symbol changed to "CYTO" - the word root for "cell" in ancient Greek.

    First Half 2021 Financial Results

    Total operating expenses for the first half of 2021 were CHF 6.5 million compared to CHF 2.4 million for the first half of 2020.1

    • Research and development expenses for the first half of 2021 were CHF 3.4 million compared to CHF 0.9 million for the first half of 2020.[1]
    • General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2021 were CHF 3.1 million compared to CHF 1.5 million for the first half of 2020.
    • Net loss for the first half of 2021 was CHF 6.8 million, or CHF 0.54 per share, compared to CHF 2.7 million, or CHF 0.58 per share, for the first half of 2020.
    • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 totaled CHF 8.5 million compared to CHF 11.3 million at December 31, 2020.

    The Company expects its total cash need in 2021 to be in the range of CHF 17.0 to 18.5 million, of which it expects to capitalize approximately CHF 3.0 to 3.5 million in research and development expenses related to the AM-125 program. Altamira expects that the existing cash and cash equivalents together with further issuances of common shares under the 2020 Commitment Purchase Agreement and the A.G.P. Sales Agreement and / or the divestiture or spin-off of traditional assets will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements until mid 2022.

    About Altamira Therapeutics

    Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO".

    Forward-looking Statements

    This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

    Investor contact:

    Stephen Kilmer
    646.274.3580
    [email protected]

    ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD.
    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income or Loss (unaudited)
    For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in CHF)

    SIX MONTHS
    ENDED JUNE 30
    20212020
    Research and development1
    		(3,393,710)(884,747)
    General and administrative
    		(3,062,199)(1,535,960)
    Operating loss
    		(6,455,909)(2,420,707)
    Interest expense
    		(172,462)(3,152)
    Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
    		291,892(30,022)
    Revaluation (loss) gain from derivative financial instruments
    		(428,742)4,353
    Transaction costs
    		-(219,615)
    Loss before tax
    		(6,765,221)(2,669,143)
    Income tax gain
    		10,64210,642
    Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
    		(6,754,579)(2,658,501)
    Other comprehensive loss:
    Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
    Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of taxes of CHF 0.00
    		448,946(78,010)
    Items that are or may be reclassified to
    profit or loss
    Foreign currency translation differences, net of taxes of CHF 0.00
    		(41,922)16,396
    Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes of CHF 0
    		407,024(61,614)
    Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company
    		(6,347,555)(2,720,115)
    Basic and diluted loss per share
    		(0.54)(0.58)
    Weighted average number of shares outstanding
    		12,454,8124,585,054

    ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD.
    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)
    As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in CHF)

    JUNE 30,DECEMBER 31,
    20212020
    ASSETS
    Non-current assets
    Property and equipment
    		23,00146,636
    Intangible assets
    		14,544,2829,115,410
    Other non-current financial assets
    		20,00120,001
    Total non-current assets
    		14,587,2849,182,047
    Current assets
    Inventories
    		196,415-
    Other receivables
    		140,27380,861
    Prepayments
    		343,992277,589
    Cash and cash equivalents
    		8,466,99811,258,870
    Total current assets
    		9,147,67811,617,320
    Total assets
    		23,734,96220,799,367
    EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
    Equity
    Share capital
    		136,431114,172
    Share premium
    		184,841,067177,230,300
    Foreign currency translation reserve
    		19,37561,297
    Accumulated deficit
    		(164,910,363)(160,635,879)
    Total shareholders' equity attributable to owners of the Company
    		20,086,51016,769,890
    Non-current liabilities
    Derivative financial instruments
    		19,0586,318
    Employee benefits
    		444,531867,376
    Deferred tax liabilities
    		115,222125,865
    Total non-current liabilities
    		578,811999,559
    Current liabilities
    Loan
    		-523,920
    Derivative financial instruments
    		-310,439
    Trade and other payables
    		1,476,470762,453
    Accrued expenses
    		1,593,1711,433,106
    Total current liabilities
    		3,069,6413,029,918
    Total liabilities
    		3,648,4524,029,477
    Total equity and liabilities
    		23,734,96220,799,367

    [1] Does not include capitalized costs related to expenses for the AM-125 program in accordance with IAS38.

    SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/663156/Altamira-Therapeutics-Provides-Business-Update-and-Reports-First-Half-2021-Financial-Results

    img.ashx?id=663156

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment