Improving and Cyren Partner to Strengthen Phishing Defense for Microsoft 365

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Improving and Cyren Partner to Strengthen Phishing Defense for Microsoft 365

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Technology consulting company complements its security services with Cyren anti-phishing solution

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, and Improving, a leading technology management and consulting services firm, announced their partnership to address the "new normal" of cloud adoption and increased phishing threats. Improving's trusted IT services in combination with Cyren's anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, will help businesses of all sizes leverage the power of Microsoft 365 while eliminating the effort required to detect and contain phishing attacks.

Cyren.png

Improving is a complete IT services firm that offers training, consulting, recruiting, and project services for hundreds of clients across the globe. An award-winning, Microsoft gold-certified partner with over 1,000 employees, Improving has the scale, technical capabilities, and success record to support clients along their digital transformation journey. Leveraging Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, Improving delivers on transformation projects focused on Modern Workplace, Data, Business Applications, Secure Applications and Infrastructure, and Cloud Solutions.

As Improving helped more organizations migrate to and operate from the cloud, they recognized the need for a best of breed architecture for anti-phishing in the face of increased business email compromise attacks targeting their customer base and Improving's own employees. They were already familiar with the leading email security gateways and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 so they knew the strengths and weaknesses of each offering. Improving sought a cloud-ready, layered approach to complement Microsoft 365 native security capabilities without the complexities introduced by third-party secure email gateways.

This past year, Improving initiated a pilot deployment of Cyren Inbox Security and Cyren Incident Response Services with a client suffering from a high volume of phishing threats and false positives. They were immediately struck by the effectiveness and non-intrusive nature of Cyren's solution, and the amount of time saved with the incident response service. Unlike other third-party email security solutions, Cyren Inbox Security deployed easily, had immediate effect, and allowed IT staff to focus on other priorities outside of maintaining email hygiene. "Cyren Inbox Security is incredibly powerful, yet incredibly simple," said Christopher Lee, a Technical Director at Improving. "The busy IT teams that we work with, and our own consultants simply do not have the time to manage complex solutions. The combination of Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Cyren Inbox Security is a very affordable and effective solution towards combating one of the biggest vulnerabilities for our clients, targeted and evasive phishing," added Christopher.

"Our partnership with Improving will help organizations safely modernize their operations," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "Their expertise in Microsoft security and cloud technologies combined with Cyren Inbox Security and Cyren Incident Response Services will allow previously hesitant businesses to safely and securely embrace the cloud."

To learn more about Cyren Inbox Security, please visit the Cyren website.

You can find more information about Improving and their offerings on their website.

Media Contact
Angelique Faul
Code Red Security PR
[email protected]
+1 513-633-0897

Investor Contact
Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
[email protected]
+1.703.760.3435

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663011/Improving-and-Cyren-Partner-to-Strengthen-Phishing-Defense-for-Microsoft-365

img.ashx?id=663011

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment