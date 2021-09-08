UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Launches Comedy Specials Online

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, launched its first five comedy specials on its YouTube channel, produced by Funny Media Group.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO) says that the specials give up-and-coming comedians a chance to showcase their talent and walk away with a high-quality comedy special, without out-of-pocket costs.

"We've reached out to the comedy community, listened to their needs, and we are building something unprecedented," Mr. Fletcher says.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," says Jessica Lee, one of the comedians whose special launched in August. "Nobody is doing anything like this."

Funny Media Group will continue to release specials each week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

From its 6,000-sq.ft. location in Downtown Los Angeles, Funny Media Group has now taped more than 110 specials since May 2021. The shows feature an MC and a Live DJ, all in front of a live audience. After shooting, Funny Media Group adds a graphics package and locks in the color and audio.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 18 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition. Funny Media's social media sites are as follows:

Website: https://www.FunnyMediaGroup.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_eA_1B5YoDi6knehipa_hQ

