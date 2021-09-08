Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough

Increases Company's Proprietary Network System Reach

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and Satellite markets, today reports on its latest R&D breakthrough.

For many years, Adaptive has been recognized by industry insiders as a leader in creating cutting-edge technology for the television ad insertion industry. The Company is actively and continuously engaged in new R&D initiatives to solidify and manifest that position. The latest breakthrough development allows the Company to integrate its DDAI technology in cable systems utilizing Linux computer systems. Linux is an open-source operating system launched in 1991 and is recognized as "tried and true" and the "mainstay" of enterprise infrastructure. Accordingly, the Company felt it prudent to integrate its proprietary system in this widespread operating system used by major companies in the cable tv industry.

J. Michael Heil, the Company's CEO, stated: "Since many cable tv companies utilize Linux in their cable tv systems, we chose to study those systems and provide synchronization points for these companies with our proprietary network systems. We found this to be especially beneficial since many of our competitors ignore utilizing those Linux systems, leaving this large industry sector open for the taking. We are very pleased to report that our recent developmental breakthroughs will allow us to integrate our television ad-insertion technology with cable systems that rely on Linux. This development should result in a substantial increase in the number of ‘systems added' and "subscribers served."

Mr. Heil adds, "I recently stated that we remain bullish on the television ad business. To put it bluntly, 'We have put our money where our mouth is by making substantial investments in R&D. Now, the recent breakthroughs in our R&D developments only make our outlook more optimistic."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the U.S. to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital T.V. advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable T.V., Satellite T.V., and IPTV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier U.S. markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a compelling profit-sharing model with its cable T.V. partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable T.V. services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, information regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance, and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

