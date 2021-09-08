Logo
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update

ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) - NXMR would like to announce that has completed all required annual and quarterly filings along with financial statements required by OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") in order to become "Pink Sheet Current."

To date, the Company has completed annual disclosure statements for fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and September 30, 2020, as well as the quarterly disclosure statements for quarters ended December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021. Additionally, the Company has finalized the financial statements and notes thereto for each filling listed above.

Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" Since my being installed as the sole officer and director of NXMR, we have worked very hard compiling the necessary documentation and information required to get our annual and quarterly filings for when OTC Markets issues the required codes for download. The Company made an application to OTC Markets for the required codes in July of this year. We expect the codes to be issued within the next couple of days. At that time, we will download each required annual quarterly disclosure statement as well as the accompanying financial statements and notes thereto."

The Company is a developmental stage, blank check company. At the current time, the Issuer has no established business plan. It is the intent of the Issuer has been to merge or acquire another business entity. To these ends, the Company is currently in final negotiations for the acquisition of a significant national business operation. This acquisition will be completed within a couple of weeks after the Company gains "Pink Sheet Current" status with OTC Markets.

Ms. Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), further stated…" We are very close to coming to final terms with regards to a significant revenue driven acquisition. Obviously, this acquisition cannot be effectuated until such time that the Company is "Pink Sheet Current" with OTC Markets. This is one of the precedent requirements to closing. The target we are looking to acquire has products that have national exposure and will be a perfect candidate as a publicly quoted company.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:

10119 East Winter Sun Drive
Scottsdale, Arizona 85262
Phone: (602) 499-6992
Web Site: www.nextmarkcorporation.com
Twitter: @CorporationNxmr
Email: [email protected]
Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: NextMart, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663175/NextMart-Inc--Shareholder-Update

img.ashx?id=663175

