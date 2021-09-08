Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Appointment Comes as Cinedigm is Experiencing Exponential Growth Across Their Streaming Business

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that George De La Cruz will join the Company as Executive Vice President of Accounting. De La Cruz will oversee all facets of finance including accounting, reporting, financing, working capital management, treasury, tax compliance and planning, internal controls and policy development. He will report to Gary Loffredo, COO, General Counsel and President, Cinedigm and Cinema Equipment Business.

Prior to joining Cinedigm, De La Cruz was the SVP Controller at Critical Content where he oversaw all aspects of corporate accounting, treasury, production accounting and taxes. He also served as VP Controller for Cinedigm managing the month end and quarterly accounting close process, as well as leading the entertainment audit and quarterly reviews (10K, 10Qs). De La Cruz also held VP Roles at Our Alchemy (VP of FP&A) and RLJ Entertainment (VP of Finance). He has extensive experience in managing the preparation of the annual budget process, quarterly reforecasts, multi-year strategic plan, M&A acquisition financial model, ROI analysis/greenlight process, as well as driving accounting research, technical guidance and implementing best practices for film accounting.

"We are thrilled George has joined the Cinedigm team again, especially at such a pivotal time for our Company," said Loffredo. "As our streaming and technology business continues to grow, we will look to his operational and strategical financial expertise to drive equity value while implementing accounting best practices."

"Cinedigm has positioned itself as one of the leaders in the fastest growing segments of the entertainment industry," said De La Cruz. "With new channel's launching and top-notch content being acquired comes a wealth of opportunities. I'm excited to be able to step in and help propel the company forward as the Cinedigm establishes itself as a leading global independent streaming player."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

###

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

DKC Public Relations
[email protected]

High Touch Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662892/Cinedigm-Appoints-George-De-La-Cruz-Executive-Vice-President-of-Accounting

img.ashx?id=662892

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment