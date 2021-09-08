NextGen Healthcare Achieves Two Million Virtual Visits Milestone

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NextGen Healthcare Achieves Two Million Virtual Visits Milestone

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has enabled two million telehealth visits since March 2020, a significant milestone. Providers across the U.S. have relied on NextGen+Virtual+Visits%26trade%3B to provide safe and convenient continuity of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a nearly 5,000% increase in telehealth visits since last year. The solution quickly became a vital enabler of the patient-provider connection and a critical lifeline for patients with limited access to health services. During this period of rapid growth, NextGen Virtual Visits received high patient satisfaction scores of 9.1 out of 10.

NextGen Virtual Visits integrate seamlessly into NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise+Electronic+Health+Records+%28EHR%29 – a best-in-class solution as designated by KLAS Research this+year. This industry-leading platform provides safe, convenient, HIPAA-compliant access to care from virtually anywhere. Providers can see their scheduled and on-demand patients via video as part of their normal workflow. In addition, they can:

  • Manage and refill medications
  • Request images during intake and view during consultation
  • Review lab results, x-rays, and ultrasounds
  • Exchange confidential documents
  • Streamline access to specialties such as behavioral health
  • Minimize missed appointments

“NextGen Healthcare is gratified to have responded so effectively to the growing demand for telehealth. We acquired OTTO Health in December 2019, three months before COVID-19 became a pandemic in the U.S. and demand for virtual visits exploded,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & solution officer for NextGen Healthcare.

Velamoor continued, “Two million virtual visits in just over 18 months represents an exponential increase in scale, and effectiveness of virtual care delivery in ambulatory settings. Importantly, our healthcare platform not only solves near-term access needs, but is presenting opportunities to work with providers to shape how care will be delivered in the future.”

“Virtual visits have been easy to schedule for our patients and have been seamless for our providers to facilitate,” said David A. Glow, director of information systems for Boulder Medical Center and NextGen Healthcare client. “It’s rewarding to know we can meet patients where they are using this technology, and provide virtual access to much-needed care.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005908r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005908/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment