CORRECTING and REPLACING New Internal Survey Shows Strength of Relationship Between GoodRx and Healthcare Providers

Third paragraph, last sentence of release should read: All told, healthcare professionals represent more than 17% of the people who visit the GoodRx website, based on a February 2020 website survey (instead of All told, healthcare professionals represent more than 17% of the people who visit the GoodRx website, based on a July 2021 website survey).

The updated release reads:

NEW INTERNAL SURVEY SHOWS STRENGTH OF RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN GOODRX AND HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

GoodRx helps improve access to affordable care so providers can help their patients start and stay on their medications

GoodRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today released the results of a July 2021 internal survey of healthcare providers who utilize GoodRx showing the positive and strong relationships the company has with healthcare professionals. Findings indicate providers believe that using GoodRx improves patient access to medication and increases adherence, as well as reduces the administrative burden they face.

Professional users appreciate GoodRx’s easy-to-use solutions that help their patients afford to start and stay on their therapies. Healthcare providers who use GoodRx noted in the survey that they mainly use GoodRx to look for savings and provide discounts to their patients.

Based on internal data, over two million providers have a patient who has used GoodRx and more than 80% of providers surveyed in a July 2021 internal survey have recommended GoodRx to their patients. All told, healthcare professionals represent more than 17% of the people who visit the GoodRx website, based on a February 2020 website survey.

GoodRx recently surveyed over 700 healthcare professionals who have utilized GoodRx and found they reported the following benefits of GoodRx:

Improves patient access to medication: 93% of providers surveyed say they believe that GoodRx’s savings solutions help with medication access.

93% of providers surveyed say they believe that GoodRx’s savings solutions help with medication access. Increases patient adherence: 88% of providers surveyed say they believe that GoodRx helps patients with patient adherence by helping them start and stay on their medications.

88% of providers surveyed say they believe that GoodRx helps patients with patient adherence by helping them start and stay on their medications. Reduces administrative burden: 89% of providers surveyed say GoodRx saves them and their staff time on administrative tasks. For example, GoodRx’s products can help providers find affordable solutions for their patients, which can reduce the time they spend obtaining prior authorizations, searching on their patients’ behalf or managing callbacks with the pharmacy or payer.

“We recognize the important role healthcare providers play in determining the best treatment for patients, and support them by providing solutions that help them find affordable options for care,” said Bansi Nagji, President of Healthcare at GoodRx. “We're particularly proud of the relationships we've built with providers, and know that by working with them we're also helping patients get access to the treatments they need.”

To learn more about GoodRx, visit: www.goodrx.com/healthcare-professionals

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $30 billion since 2011 and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of GoodRx’s offerings to healthcare providers and healthcare providers usage of GoodRx. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our reliance on our prescription offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and pricing structures; and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

