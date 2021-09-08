Logo
All We Do is Win: AT&T Customers Have the 'Nation's Best 5G Network' According to GWS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

AT&T Also Named the 'Best Wireless Network' for the Fourth Consecutive Year

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? On the heels of becoming America's Most Reliable 5G Network,1 we're giving our customers a few more reasons to feel confident that their network is the best.

We're now the Nation's Best 5G Network, according to the biggest test in the nation, which is run by Global Wireless Solutions and spans all 50 states.2 But this isn't just any win -- AT&T* was crowned the Best Overall Network too.3 Here's what each win means for you:

Our customers have the Best 5G Network. We're setting the bar for 5G and the majority of you are seeing the benefits already. GWS found our customers access 5G the most, with 61% harnessing the power of our fast, reliable and secure 5G from their smartphones this year.

To experience the Best 5G Network, coverage is key.2 AT&T 5G reaches more than 250 million people nationwide and 73% of our customers said they have access to it where they live. That's plenty of fast, reliable, secure 5G to go around.

Our customers have the Best Overall Network. We did it again. We were named America's Best Wireless Network by GWS for the FOURTH year in a row.3 Our network took the top honors for video, voice and reliability, which earned us this year's title.

For the first time, this award combined AT&T 5G with our 4G and LTE networks to give you the best overall performance, according to GWS standards. So if you're in a 5G area - or even if you're not - you'll have confidence in knowing the Nation's Best Overall Network still has you covered.

Our network strength reflects the fact that from 2016 to 2020, AT&T invested more than $110 billion in our wireless and wireline networks, including capital investments and acquisition of wireless spectrum and operations.

Every customer. Every smartphone with an unlimited plan. The best network deserves our best deals. We changed the game by giving ALL customers the same great offer on the smartphones they love. Only AT&T gives our best deals to both new and existing customers, on all smartphones with an unlimited plan. And it's never been easier to switch or upgrade to the latest 5G smartphone. With savings this big, there's no better time to experience America's Best Network.2

Only the best for our best. "We built the best for you – our customers. We've invested significantly in our network, simplified our plans while adding value, expanded our deals to new and existing customers and continued to strive for excellence each and every day. Those efforts have landed us here – as the best 5G and overall wireless network in the U.S.," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility.

For more information about AT&T 5G, check out att.com/5GforYou.

1 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.


2 AT&T awarded Best 5G Network by GWS OneScore 2021. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its OneScore analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.


3 AT&T awarded Best Network by GWS OneScore 2021. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its OneScore analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

© 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

ATT_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA99640&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-we-do-is-win-att-customers-have-the-nations-best-5g-network-according-to-gws-301371579.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA99640&Transmission_Id=202109081200PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA99640&DateId=20210908
