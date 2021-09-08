Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. Buys FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Emerging Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. Buys FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Emerging Market

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Vertical Capital Income Fund, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+wealth+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 80,047 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 34,813 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 89,231 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,476 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 76,683 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 57,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 154,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $54.67, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 57,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu (IQDF)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 46,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.668600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 111,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 26,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 50.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.69 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Reduced: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.68%. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. still held 89,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.61%. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. still held 7,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.65%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. still held 3,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider