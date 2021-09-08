Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. Buys FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Emerging Market

New Purchases: RAVI, GCC, KNG, IQDF, VCIF, GDX, INFL, LOUP, ROAM, ROUS, DNOV, FMAR, IVW, MMP, MNMD,

RAVI, GCC, KNG, IQDF, VCIF, GDX, INFL, LOUP, ROAM, ROUS, DNOV, FMAR, IVW, MMP, MNMD, Added Positions: RSP, SCHV, VONG, GLD, BSV, SCHP, VOOG, SCHX, VOO, AMZN, VTV, LMBS, EXPI, IWD, DIS, QCOM, LMT, C, TSLA, SPY, VZ, DVY,

RSP, SCHV, VONG, GLD, BSV, SCHP, VOOG, SCHX, VOO, AMZN, VTV, LMBS, EXPI, IWD, DIS, QCOM, LMT, C, TSLA, SPY, VZ, DVY, Reduced Positions: USFR, VPU, SCHG, GOOGL, VCSH, VGIT, JPST, VCIT, VIG, CSCO, SCHZ, DON, MOS, SHY, MSFT, T, IJR, FTSL, VGT, SCHF, MRK, USMV, VB, LHX, NRZ, SBUX, ADBE,

USFR, VPU, SCHG, GOOGL, VCSH, VGIT, JPST, VCIT, VIG, CSCO, SCHZ, DON, MOS, SHY, MSFT, T, IJR, FTSL, VGT, SCHF, MRK, USMV, VB, LHX, NRZ, SBUX, ADBE, Sold Out: SCHE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Vertical Capital Income Fund, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 80,047 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 34,813 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 89,231 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,476 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 76,683 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 57,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 154,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $54.67, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 57,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 46,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.668600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 111,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 26,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 50.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.69 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.68%. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. still held 89,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.61%. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. still held 7,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.65%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. still held 3,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.