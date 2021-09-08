Georgia Power highlights conservation efforts for Environmental Awareness Month this September

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Environmental Awareness Month this September, Georgia Power is highlighting its conservation efforts around the state with special focus areas each week. Every September, environmental organizations come together in recognition of Environmental Awareness Month, with a goal to raise awareness about environmental issues such as conservation.

At Georgia Power our projects work towards conservation, restoration, and awareness, so that future generations will have a prosperous, healthy, and beautiful place to call home. Four major conservation areas the company is highlighting as a part of Environmental Awareness Month are: Land, Sensitive Species, Waterways and Habitats.

"At Georgia Power, we are committed to being good environmental stewards and are actively working to preserve Georgia's natural legacy," said Dr. Mark Berry, vice president of Environmental and Natural Resources for Georgia Power. "Our great state of Georgia is fortunate to have many diverse natural landscapes and waterways that provide habitat for abundant fish and wildlife resources. As a part of Georgia Power's conservation efforts, we want to ensure all Georgians have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, wildlife and recreation the state offers."

Week 1: We Manage Our Land For Future Generations

Recreation: As part of the company's commitment to conservation and the outdoors, Georgia Power remains the largest non-governmental provider of public recreation in Georgia , maintaining and operating over 100,000 acres of land, 60,000 acres of water and more than 15 lake properties for years.

As part of the company's commitment to conservation and the outdoors, Georgia Power remains the largest non-governmental provider of public recreation in , maintaining and operating over 100,000 acres of land, 60,000 acres of water and more than 15 lake properties for years. Longleaf Pine Restoration:Many species of conservation concern, including the gopher tortoise, Eastern indigo snake, red-cockaded woodpecker, and hairy rattleweed rely on the native longleaf pine landscapes to thrive. Georgia Power owns and manages more than 4,000 acres of natural and planted longleaf pine and plans to re-establish an additional 2,000 acres within the next few years.

In addition, we've partnered with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore more than 1 million acres of longleaf pine in our state for endangered species like the red-cockaded woodpecker. Visit the Georgia Power YouTube page learn more on the red cockaded woodpecker through an animated video.

About Georgia Power

