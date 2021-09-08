The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

