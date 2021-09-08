Helping Our Communities Stay Safe: PG&E and California Fire Foundation Announce Grantees for Wildfire Safety Funding

The California Fire Foundation (CFF) has awarded a total of $680,000 in wildfire safety grants to 55 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups. The funding will support purchasing personal protective and specialized equipment for firefighters, defensible space and vegetation management work, fuels and hazards reduction, and fire safety public education and outreach.

The grants are part of a broad Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program (WSPP) that is administered and managed by the CFF. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) supports the program with $1.4 million in charitable funding. The program’s objective is to raise awareness about wildfire safety and bring resources to underserved communities in high fire-threat areas.

The 2021 grantees are listed below. For a 2020 summary of the WSPP, click+here.

“Once again, we are experiencing an extremely destructive wildfire season throughout the state that is impacting communities far and wide,” said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. “Grant funding from the 2021 Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program aims to bring additional resources to fire departments and local organizations to give them extra support to help keep our communities safe.”

Since 2018, 200 fire departments and fire agencies statewide have received funding through the WSPP. Funding targets specific communities identified as having extreme or elevated fire risk as identified by the California Public Utilities Commission High+Fire-Threat+District+map.

“As California’s wildfire risk continues to grow, it will take all of us working together to find solutions to mitigate catastrophic wildfires. We’re grateful to partner with CFF in supporting dozens of fire departments, agencies and community groups to bolster key defenses, including tools and strategies to prevent and contain wildfires, and fire safety education,” said Carla Peterman, PG&E Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

The WSPP focuses on two key areas to help keep communities safe:

A Wildfire Safety Campaign that features fire safety education, developed by CFF, in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Hmong to promote early evacuation during fires. The WSPP has worked hard to overcome language barriers by developing and distributing in-language fire-safety messaging. This campaign includes advertising on radio, television, and digital ads, and outdoor billboards in high fire-threat areas.

A Grant Program administered by the CFF through an application process. The CFF awards grants to recipient fire departments, agencies and community groups in support of projects and programs focusing on wildfire/disaster prevention, preparedness and/or relief and recovery assistance.

How the Grants Help Communities

PG&E’s contribution continues a four-year collaboration with CFF. PG&E has provided $4.6 million in total support for fire safety awareness through the WSPP. The charitable contribution is shareholder-funded, not funded by PG&E customers.

The CFF, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, aids firefighters, their families and the communities they protect. The CFF’s Firefighters+on+Your+Side program, also supported by PG&E, provides multi-lingual, culturally relevant fire safety messaging in both digital and print form, to assist the public in staying safe.

List of 2021 WSPP Grantees

AidTeam Arcata Volunteer Firefighters' Association Artois Fire Protection District Bayliss Fire Protection District Big Pine Fire Protection District Briceland Volunteer Fire Department Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County CERV of the Monterey Peninsula Chico Fire Department Clements Rural Fire Protection District COPE Northern Sonoma County Cornerstone Family Counseling Services Cottonwood Fire Protection District Downieville Fire Protection District Elk Creek Fire Protection District (includes Elk Creek Volunteer FD) Elk Volunteer Fire Department Fall River Mills Fire Protection District Foothill Fire Protection District Foresthill Fire Protection District Fortuna Fire Protection District Hemet Fire Department Inter-Canyon League Jackson Valley Fire Protection District Kern River Conservancy Kids Rebuild Lake Pillsbury Fire Protection District Lemon Aide Project Lompoc Fire Department Mosquito Fire Protection District Mountain Communities Fire Safe Council Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council Mountain Valley Fire Department One Step Beyond Orange County Fire Ord Bend Fire Protection District Penn Valley Fire Protection District Placer Hills/Newcastle Fire Districts Ponderosa Fire Brigade Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Fire Protection District River Delta Fire District Santa Barbara County Fire Department Sequoia Fire Safe Council (Tulare County) - Tulare Co. Resource Conservation District Tehama Conservation Fund Tenants Together The American Lung Association The CREW Tuolumne Rancheria Fire Department Twain Harte CSD (Twain Harte Fire) Unite to Light United Way Fresno and Madera Counties West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District Williams Fire Protection Authority Yurok Fire Department Zamora Fire Protection District

