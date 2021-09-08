Voya Financial releases 2020-2021 Impact Report: "Together in Action"

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that it has published its 2020-2021 Impact Report, which provides an overview of Voya’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities and performance from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

Themed “Together in Action,” the report speaks to how Voya is purposefully bringing stakeholders together to address some of society’s greatest challenges through its focus on ESG issues that are most material for its business and important to its colleagues, clients and communities.

“Our Impact Report reflects our commitment to making a positive difference in the world around us as it continues to evolve,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “This includes how our employees rose to the extraordinary challenges of the past 18 months – continually improving how we work together and serve our clients and communities.”

The report discusses Voya’s current ESG performance and its future outlook. Highlights include:

A summary of Voya’s new ESG strategy and governance structure.

How Voya protects the environment and addresses climate change through its actions, relationships and solutions.

Purposeful actions Voya takes to create a more-just society through its multi-faceted approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

How Voya brings together the diverse perspectives of its employees to positively influence its culture, empower colleagues and enrich communities.

Recently launched solutions and programs to help people through the financial challenges presented by the pandemic and foster financial inclusion.

Voya’s expanding programs to advocate for and advance financial wellbeing for people with disabilities and special needs and their caregivers.

A transparent discussion of Voya’s corporate governance practices.

Expanding client-centric approaches to help customers achieve their financial wellness.

The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option, and a digital+copy can be found on Voya.com.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

