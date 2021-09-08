CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One Kicks Off Its 35th Consecutive Season As The Exclusive Network Radio Partner Of The NFL

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUMULUS MEDIA's (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., embarks on its 35th consecutive year as the exclusive network radio partner of the National Football League. The season will kick off on Thursday, September 9, when the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Pregame coverage will begin at 7:30 pm ET with Emmy-nominated broadcaster Rich Eisen assuming the hosting duties as part of his newly expanded role with the network.

Millions of passionate listeners and football fans will be able to hear Westwood One Sport's NFL broadcasts this season.

Westwood One Sports will provide play-by-play coverage of the NFL's 2021-2022 national regular season primetime games including Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football plus Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, the entire postseason, including the Wild Card and Divisional Playoffs, the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games, the Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This season marks the NFL's biggest ever, with each team now playing 17 regular season games over 18 weeks.

Millions of passionate listeners and football fans will be able to hear Westwood One Sport's NFL broadcasts this season on nearly 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, as well as on SiriusXM, TuneIn, and NFL Game Pass.

Kevin Harlan, two-time NSMA Sportscaster of the Year, and Hall of Fame Quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner will be the lead broadcast crew, calling opening night, Monday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI for the network. This marks Harlan's 12th full season behind the microphone and Warner's eighth season as an analyst for the network. Rich Eisen will also anchor the pregame and halftime portions of Monday Night Football.

Ian Eagle, Ryan Radtke, Kevin Kugler, Tom McCarthy, Brandon Gaudin, and Dave Pasch will also serve as play-by-play announcers for the primetime package. Other game analysts this season will include Hall of Famers Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, and James Lofton, as well as Ron Jaworski, Mike Holmgren, Tony Boselli, Mike Golic, Trent Green, Ross Tucker, Ryan Harris, Anthony Becht, Ben Leber, and Derek Rackley. Scott Graham will return for his 13th season with the network and will once again be the host of the pregame/halftime/postgame shows for Sunday Night, Thursday Night, and the entire postseason.

In addition to live game coverage, Westwood One Sports will also offer the features NFL Insider, NFL Preview, NFL101, and NFL Fantasy Forecast.

For more information on Westwood One Sport's NFL programming, contact Rich Burg at [email protected] or (212) 824-2994.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987— featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include the Olympics; NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA® Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; the NHL; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook and Instagram at @westwoodonesports and on Twitter at @westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voiceactivated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumulus-medias-westwood-one-kicks-off-its-35th-consecutive-season-as-the-exclusive-network-radio-partner-of-the-nfl-301371749.html

SOURCE CUMULUS MEDIA