Mullen Group Ltd. U.S. 3PL Business Rebranded as HAUListic LLC

Sep 08, 2021
OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 8, 2021

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on the integration, transition plan and name change of the business originally known as QuadExpress.

"Two months ago, we invested in what we believed was a unique 3PL business model. QuadExpress, an operating division of Quad/Graphics, Inc., provided our organization with the opportunity to expand our presence in the North America logistics market. With today's announcement, we are well on our way to completing the transition of the business and technology into a standalone business in the Mullen Group. We have one goal for HAUListic LLC, and that is to provide HAUListic customers and sales agent partners with an industry leading technology platform supported by an experienced team of customer service professionals," commented Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited with today's announcement. The name change and the new logo provide our business with a new look. But the foundation of our past success remains the same - our commitment to our people and customers. At HAUListic, we are - Logistics - Simplified," added Mr. Pat Malone, President, HAUListic LLC.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About HAUListic LLC

HAUListic LLC, headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, is a global, technology enabled, non-asset based 3PL service provider focused on freight brokerage services across multiple modes of transportation by utilizing a proprietary technology platform, SilverExpress, through a network of independent sales and marketing agents along with a dedicated corporate sales and development team. HAUListic LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mullen Group, which operates in our newly established U.S. & International Logistics segment.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation about the acquisition of QuadExpress. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of current and historical conditions. Although Mullen Group believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by the words "will" and "anticipates" and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including about the future expansion of our business into the United States.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and considerations of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Mullen Group and others that apply to the industry generally. The assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based include other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the filings Mullen Group makes with securities regulatory authorities.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the trucking/logistics business; the overall economy; and the risks relating to the current and potential adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Mullen Group disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

