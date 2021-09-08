Regional Management's Maria Contreras-Sweet Named to the NACD Directorship 100

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Regional Management's Maria Contreras-Sweet Named to the NACD Directorship 100

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced that its director Maria Contreras-Sweet has been named oneof the most influential leaders in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2021 NACD Directorship 100, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

Honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021, along with the NACD DE&I Award winners. Their profiles will be shared prominently with all 22,000 NACD members, as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. Honorees will also be highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine’s Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine’s November/December 2021 issue.

“On behalf of Regional’s Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Maria on this well-deserved honor,” said Carlos Palomares, Chair of the Board of Directors of Regional Management Corp. “Since joining our Board in 2018, Maria has made a considerable impact on our Board practices and our company’s ongoing strategic efforts. Thanks in part to her invaluable contributions, Regional has never been stronger and is well-positioned to continue generating additional value for shareholders. We could not be prouder of Maria on both a professional and personal level, and we are thrilled that she is being properly recognized for her incredible work.”

“Maria has been a steadfast director for Regional, and her contributions to our Board and our company in a short period of time cannot be overstated,” added Rob Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “Her financial expertise and experience working with public companies has been a real differentiator for Regional and has added enormous value. All of us at Regional are excited for Maria, and we appreciate everything she has helped us accomplish.”

“This year’s Directorship 100 honorees—each of whom have been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “They exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership.”

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 and to view past honorees, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdirectorship100.nacdonline.org%2F.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 368 branch locations across 12 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of June 30, 2021. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 22,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005084r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005084/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment