Regional Management's Maria Contreras-Sweet Named to the NACD Directorship 100

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced that its director Maria Contreras-Sweet has been named oneof the most influential leaders in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2021 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

Honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021, along with the NACD DE&I Award winners. Their profiles will be shared prominently with all 22,000 NACD members, as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. Honorees will also be highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine’s Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine’s November/December 2021 issue.

“On behalf of Regional’s Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Maria on this well-deserved honor,” said Carlos Palomares, Chair of the Board of Directors of Regional Management Corp. “Since joining our Board in 2018, Maria has made a considerable impact on our Board practices and our company’s ongoing strategic efforts. Thanks in part to her invaluable contributions, Regional has never been stronger and is well-positioned to continue generating additional value for shareholders. We could not be prouder of Maria on both a professional and personal level, and we are thrilled that she is being properly recognized for her incredible work.”

“Maria has been a steadfast director for Regional, and her contributions to our Board and our company in a short period of time cannot be overstated,” added Rob Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “Her financial expertise and experience working with public companies has been a real differentiator for Regional and has added enormous value. All of us at Regional are excited for Maria, and we appreciate everything she has helped us accomplish.”

“This year’s Directorship 100 honorees—each of whom have been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “They exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership.”

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 and to view past honorees, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdirectorship100.nacdonline.org%2F.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 368 branch locations across 12 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of June 30, 2021. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 22,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

