Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that John Kollins, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The Conference will be held virtually with all participants joining remotely from September 13th – 15th.



H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th 2021 at 7am ET for 90 days after the event. A link to the live audio webcast as well as the replay of the webcast can be found below and will be available on Satsuma’s website, in the “Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.satsumarx.com/events.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary 2nd-generation nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained plasma levels over time with low dose to dose variability. Although DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration processes and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring a compact and convenient dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.



