Only 8% of people remain hopeful after depression medication fails them, according to GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor nationwide survey

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depression medication trial and error is far too common – and may result in additional mental health challenges.



When people with depression take a medication that does not help them, they reported feeling frustrated (80%), angry (32%) or scared (30%) according to the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine. The nationwide survey found that only 8% of people with depression remain hopeful after a depression medication fails them.

Additionally, more than half of people diagnosed with depression reported that they have tried four or more depression medications in their lifetime, the nationwide poll found.

“Finding an effective depression medication on the first try can be extremely difficult,” said Gus Alva, M.D., distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the American Board of Geriatrics. “The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor survey showed that patients often experience a multitude of negative emotions after medication failure, which can impact their willingness to try other medication options.”

More than 70% of those diagnosed with depression think it takes weeks or even months to find a medication that works, according to the survey.

“Imagine having bronchitis and waiting months to know if the medication prescribed is working. That’s months of coughing, shortness of breath and feeling sick,” said Mark Pollack, M.D., chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. “Yet, that’s what people with mental health problems deal with when trying to find medication that helps them – months of negative thoughts, physical symptoms and emotional turmoil.”

When a doctor prescribes a medication for conditions other than depression, 80% of people without depression are confident it will work. Yet, only 61% of people with depression feel confident that the depression medication their doctor prescribes will work for them, according to the poll.

Genetic testing may help

As previously reported by the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, seven in 10 people with depression would feel “hopeful” if their doctor recommended genetic testing as part of their treatment plan.

“Not everyone’s metabolism is the same. If you are a fast metabolizer of a medication, you may need a higher dose; if you are a slow metabolizer of a medication, you may need a lower dose,” said Dr. Pollack. “Genetic testing, like the GeneSight test, might be the missing piece of the puzzle for clinicians, providing them information they couldn’t get by just examining the patient.”

For more information on how genetic testing can help inform clinicians on depression treatment, please visit GeneSight.com.

